Anatomy of a Scandal: The True Stories Behind the Netflix Series

A few days after its premiere, anatomy of a scandal dawn among the top 10 of most watched series on netflix. And not only within the top 10, but leading the list for several days. It is undeniable that the political thriller faces reality in a different and highly attractive way for a current audience and in an extremely fast-paced and involving narrative, if we don’t ask Bridgertona series with many more reflectors that has been pushed out of first place by its British counterpart.

The reality of all our hype with the series of the moment is simple and a simple question arises: what we saw in anatomy of a scandal really happened? In a close instance we could say that it is a case that could perfectly be real, from how it is covered, to the issues that derive from the brotherhood of the powerful, machismo, the trial and the abuse of women who denounce men in situations of power and the always political relevance of a person admired by the spotlight, but who in the shadows ‘becomes’ another person. However, the answer to that question is a bit more complex than a resounding yes or no (something like what we saw in the case ‘The Queen vs. James Whitehouse’)

Anatomy of a scandal.Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Is Anatomy of a Scandal based on a true story?

To answer this question we must start at the beginning. The Netflix series is based on the homonymous novel by the writer and journalist Sarah Vaughn published in 2018. However, both the political thriller seen on streaming screens and the novel were not specifically based on a specific storyrecalling that before publishing her novel under the pseudonym ‘Vaughan’ Sarah, under her given name, Sarah Hall worked for the British newspaper The Guardian, mainly as a political correspondent. element from where was inspired by real cases to write this and several psychological thrillers with political overtones where she takes the opportunity to denounce situations of power and privilege and the pressure that is exerted on women.

‘It made me think of how we judge women in rape cases and how revealing and damaging a rape trial must be,’ Vaughan herself mentioned in promoting her book about a coverage she made in 2013 of the case of soccer player Ched Evans. And she continued, ‘And I also started thinking about how difficult it can be to navigate sexual politics. It was three years before the Harvey Weinstein revelations came to light, but the issue of consent and the danger of powerful men’.

The real-life references the Anatomy of a Scandal writer used for inspiration

Now it is clear that what we saw on the screen embodied by Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend Y Michelle Dockery It wasn’t something that actually happened. However, it is also clear (and confirmed) that several details make a direct apology to the reality we live in and what the author herself experienced as a journalist and student at Oxford University. If we regress, the wave of movement me too, started in 2017, took a huge stir the year after (novel publication date) in Britain. the great wave of accusations against more than 50 members of the British Parliamentwas the watershed so that, with the more than 70 complaints against senior officials, anatomy of a scandalsaw the light inspired by these events and the great career of the journalist as a political correspondent.