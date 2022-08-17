Anatomy of the Ratajkowski case: why are there people who systematically cheat on their partners? | Feminism

In the middle of last month we were surprised by the news that the model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard had decided to end their relationship. They had been married for four years and have a son together, Sylvester Apollo, only one year old.

It was Magazine People the one that confirmed, through an anonymous source close to the couple, that it had been Emily who had taken the step to end the relationship and that she would soon file for divorce. According to Magazine Page Six, the model had been photographed a few days before without her wedding ring, which already attracted a lot of attention from her followers. Finally, the rupture seems to have been confirmed. According to the same publication, the reasons that would have caused the separation would be the continuous infidelities of Bear-McClard. “Yes, he cheated on her,” said another anonymous source. “He is a serial cheater [que podríamos traducir como ‘infiel en serie’]. It’s all very unpleasant. He is a dog “.

This last sentence is curious, especially considering the publication that Emrata made on TikTok, as a kind of unofficial announcement of their separation, in which she stated that the only man she wanted in her bed was her dog, Colombo.

These events seem to mark the abrupt end of an unconventional story that began with an almost surprise marriage in a Manhattan courthouse and in which she wore a yellow Zara dress to, as she told Jimmy Fallon some time later, spend a little more unnoticed.

The term serial cheaterwhich seems to be associated with Sebastian Bear-McClard from now on, is a derivation of serial killer, serial killer, and is related to the latter in the sense that, like the murderer, the serial cheater feels an irrepressible urge to cheat on their partners; regardless of where your relationship with them is or their qualities. If these infidelities were confirmed, Sebastian cared little that his wife was the mother of his son, one of the most sought-after models in the world, businesswoman, activist for women and successful writer. after the publication of his essay My body.

Of course, the Ratajkowski-Bear-McClard case is not the only one of its kind that has shaken sections of society on that side of the Atlantic. Throughout history, characters such as John F. Kennedy, Elisabeth Taylor or Jack Nicholson, and more recent ones such as Tiger Woods, Charlie Sheen, Kristen Stewart, Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck or Chris Rock, have been accused of having an irrepressible inclination to sleep with several people behind the back of their partners, although on rare occasions these accusations have been confirmed.

But does it really exist? serial cheater? And, above all, what is it that leads these people to be like this? Why can’t they control themselves? To find out, we talked to the therapists Ines Barcenas Y Ainhoa ​​Silverwho have given us their point of view despite spending a few days on vacation.

Features of the serial cheater

“In psychology there is no such label,” explains Ainhoa, “but there are personality traits that make certain people prone to being unfaithful in their relationships.” This behavior is due, according to her, to certain psychological pathologies that many of the cases share. “Most likely, we are facing a Narcissistic Personality Disorder,” continues the doctor. “Narcissistic people need to use others to feel loved and admired. They like challenges and continually prove to themselves that they are above others. For this reason, they love to live the passion of falling in love (they feel more admired and valued than in a long-term relationship). The narcissist is not satisfied with a stable and lasting relationship, because over time the couple gains their independence and stops idolizing them. Infidelities satisfy the needs of the narcissist: the challenge of not being discovered, strong emotions, feeling wanted, feeling in control of the situation, etc.”

According to Inés’ experience, these people also usually suffer from a Histrionic Personality Disorder, for which they give great importance to physical attractiveness and to being sexually attractive. “Perhaps they never get to consummate the act of infidelity,” says the psychologist, “but they like to please and flirt. They are unable to maintain a friendly relationship with someone of the opposite sex.

Inés has also identified an avoidant attachment in many of these patients, “it usually happens that these people have learned in their childhood that love is something invasive, that intimacy is something harmful, overwhelming,” she says. “This causes that in their adult relationships, when things get serious and their partner invites them to have a firmer commitment, they rebel against it by developing these behaviors in response to that supposed ‘intrusion’”.

Finally, the doctor also concludes that low self-esteem is another of the engines of this type of infidelity. “The serial cheater seeks to validate himself through feeling attractive to others. They are people who have been valued by their environment according to how handsome or pretty they were or how charismatic, never in an unconditional way.

“The absurd justifications that you can hear in consultation with people with a long history of infidelity are also surprising,” adds Ainhoa. “Since humans are unfaithful by nature, but we are not prepared to understand it and that is why it is necessary to hide it; because they do not tell the truth out of altruism, so as not to destroy their partner, so that their children do not suffer a family conflict, etc. Come on, they already sacrifice themselves living the lie to be the hero of the family.

“Many times they create a version of reality in which the infidelity is almost the fault of the couple,” explains Inés. “I can’t help it… It’s just that I’m so attractive that others cling to me… They are never responsible for anything that happens to them and that is what is most frustrating for couples. They also do not fully understand the impact their behaviors have on those around them, they are unable to put themselves in another’s shoes. In fact, one of the most important jobs in therapy is to help the person understand and integrate the effect their behaviors have on others. However, not all people who are unfaithful at some point have personality disorders or mental problems. If the infidelities are punctual, surely they have to do with other problems of the couple”.

The role of social media and the pandemic

Although infidelities have always existed, it seems clear that social networks and dating applications have produced a multiplier effect on the possibilities, varieties and ease of being unfaithful to your partner. According to a study conducted in 2014 in the United Kingdom, social networks were cited as one of the reasons for the separation in a third of the cases and since then the figures have increased even more. “Networks and applications have totally changed the rules of the game for serial cheaters”, explains Ines. “Now it is much easier to contact people, generate false identities and hide it from your partner. In fact, in every case I’ve seen of people who have been repeatedly unfaithful to their partners, dating apps and social media were involved.” According to the doctor, these applications cause us to see people as a consumer good. “They make us think ‘if this person doesn’t work out for me, there are a thousand others I can flirt with,’” she concludes.

As if this were not enough, the pandemic has acted in a certain way as an accelerator of couple problems. According to Ainhoa, “after the pandemic, psychology consultations are overwhelmed with work. There are many and diverse reasons for consultation, but without a doubt among the most common there are couple conflicts”. But the opposite effect has also occurred. Inés recalls that “I have seen couples who were in deep crisis and who, thanks to spending so much time locked up and with less background noise, have been able to solve their difficulties. I think the pandemic has had a catalytic effect for both the good and the bad.”

A problem that can be worked on

“In psychotherapy we always say that if there is a problem, there is a solution”, says Ainhoa. “However, for it to be effective, it is essential that the person wants to modify this aspect.”

“We are not going to lie, it is one of the most difficult things to work on,” says Inés, to finish. “They are not short treatments. You have to work on identity, self-esteem, the way in which these people establish their links and what they base them on… It is a very deep path of knowledge, exploration and reconfiguration of the link with oneself and with others. But yes, it is possible.”