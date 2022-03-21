Ancelotti admits his mistake and reveals what he said to his players after Real Madrid’s heavy defeat against Barcelona

2022-03-20

Carlo Ancelotti He left the Santiago Bernabéu very touched by the painful defeat of his Real Madrid in front of Barcelona. The Italian coach admits that he was wrong in his approach and reveals that he told his players in the locker room that it was all his fault.

Modric’s position

“We were looking for more control of the ball, to press higher, but after 0-1 the plan didn’t work out and they hurt us. The approach has not been good. Barça has played better and deserved to win, but the defeat does not sink us. We have to look forward and have balance, think that we have a nine-point advantage”.

The plan after the break

“We started with a one on one back, but it was not the night. We feel sorry for the fans and we have to look forward. I have tried to press higher and it has not come out. It’s my fault”.

sensations

“It’s hard because it’s a Clasico, because losing against Barcelona hurts. You have to be calm and calm, recover the injured. Sorry, but there is no need to make a drama.”