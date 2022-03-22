Ancelotti after being thrashed by Barça: “I failed, but defeat doesn’t sink us”

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, assumed responsibility for the win conceded in the Clásico (0-4) against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu, admitting that he failed in his approach.

“The approach has not been good and it has not gone well, I have not planned it well to win the game. Barcelona has been better and deserved to win, I have no problem taking responsibility because I failed in this game”, he assured at a press conference.

“I’m not doing drama, it’s a defeat that sinks us because we know how important the match against Barcelona is, for the fans above all. We are very sorry but we have to keep going, train well and be calm, balanced. This defeat sinks us but we have a nine point advantage over the second and we have to have balance, ”he added.

Visibly affected by the blow received in the classic, Ancelotti did not want to look for excuses. “The players were very motivated in this type of match but the approach didn’t go well, we have to digest this defeat that leaves us sunk but we have to be calm”.