Ancelotti after being thrashed by Barça: “I failed, but defeat doesn’t sink us”

Madrid Spain.
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, assumed responsibility for the win conceded in the Clásico (0-4) against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu, admitting that he failed in his approach.
“The approach has not been good and it has not gone well, I have not planned it well to win the game. Barcelona has been better and deserved to win, I have no problem taking responsibility because I failed in this game”, he assured at a press conference.
“I’m not doing drama, it’s a defeat that sinks us because we know how important the match against Barcelona is, for the fans above all. We are very sorry but we have to keep going, train well and be calm, balanced. This defeat sinks us but we have a nine point advantage over the second and we have to have balance, ”he added.
Visibly affected by the blow received in the classic, Ancelotti did not want to look for excuses. “The players were very motivated in this type of match but the approach didn’t go well, we have to digest this defeat that leaves us sunk but we have to be calm”.
“I don’t understand it but I don’t want to get into this”, he said when asked about a hard tackle from ‘Auba’ to Kroos that didn’t receive a card. “It would mean making excuses and I don’t want to make excuses,” he continued.
“We have played very badly, I have planned the game very badly but we have time to recover energy and prepare well for the end of the season to win titles. The balance so far would have been signed at the beginning of the season, nine points ahead and in the Champions League quarterfinals. I am very sorry for the defeat, I am very sad but I have to have balance, ”he said.
Gareth Bale was not on the bench, who assured Ancelotti “he wasn’t feeling well yesterday after training, he tried this morning and he wasn’t available”. The footballer will also leave with his selection “that he will make the decision of whether he can play or not.”
The Madrid coach thanked the fans for their behaviour, who did not whistle at their players despite their poor performance. “The fans have been very close to us also in the defeat, he has understood that it was not a good night. Nobody knows what will happen in the next two months, these two weeks of break are good for us to recover and think about winning the next game. We have an advantage but we don’t have to think about not winning the next one. I can fail once but not twice”, he sentenced.