Ancelotti analyzes retirement after Real Madrid, or directing Canada

Carlo Ancelotti left in the air the period of time that he will continue on the bench, but he is clear that, after the merengue team, it is very likely that he will say goodbye

The Italian Carlo Ancelottiwho has just won LaLiga Santander with the real Madridassumed that after this second stage in the white club he will probably retire.

“After this stage in the real Madrid I’ll probably retire,” he admitted. Ancelottiwho has a contract until 2024, in an interview with Prime Videoin which, however, he pointed out: “But if Real wants me here for ten years, I will be another ten years”.

The Italian, who has become the first coach to win the title in the five major leagues (Spain, Italy, England, France and Germany), acknowledged that he would like to spend time with his grandchildren, go on vacation with his wife, visit to her sister more often: “There are so many things I’ve neglected that I’d like to do. Go places I’ve never been.”

However, despite his long career as a coach, Ancelotti he has never managed a national team and acknowledged that he could be tempted by that possibility, with the position of Canada generating a particular interest. Ancelotti’s wife, Mariann Barrena McClay, was born in Canada and the couple have a house in Vancouver.

“Certainly not for this World Cup,” Ancelotti declared in the interview. “[Pero] the 2026 World Cup, why not? I would love to, of course. Canada He has done very well.”

Ancelotti and the real Madrid they were crowned just over the weekend, with four games to go, after beating Espanyol de Barcelona. Now the merengue team focuses on the semifinal of the Champions League against Manchester City.

After winning a new league title with Real Madrid, Ancelotti now puts his focus on the Champions League AP Photo

The Spaniards will receive the commitment back after losing the first leg 4-3 last week in England and will seek to access the game again for ‘La Orejona’, an instance they last reached in the 2017-2018 season against Liverpool to lift his thirteenth trophy of this competition.

In 2014, Ancelotti and the real Madrid they achieved ‘La Décima’ by beating Atlético de Madrid, a team that they will see this weekend in a new edition of the derby in the capital and that in previous days indicated that they will not make the hall for the merengue team despite having won the championship domestic.

Information from EFE was used in the writing of this note