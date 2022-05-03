Ancelotti and the news that he announces prior to the Real Madrid-City clash for the Champions League
2022-05-03
Carlo Ancelotti, 62, plans to retire after his current tenure as coach of the real Madriddeclared the Italian in an interview with Prime Videohowever, clarifying that he is prepared to extend his period in the Madrid club for several more years.
“After the Real, yes, it will probably stop. But if Real keep me here for ten years, I will train for ten years”, declared the coach in this interview, from which several excerpts were broadcast on Tuesday, on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal, which will take place on Wednesday against Manchester City (4-3 first leg loss).
“Carletto”, who has a contract with the merengue team until 2024, won the Spanish league title on Saturday, eleven months after his return to the command of the Real Madrid.
With this title he also became the first coach in history to win the five major European football championships (France, Spain, England, Germany and Italy).
Ancelotti, who has also won three Champions League as a coach, two with him AC Milan (2003, 2007) and one with the real Madrid (2014), says he wants to enjoy his family and travel around the world.
“I would like to spend time with my grandchildren, go on vacation with my wife, there are so many things that I have neglected and that I would like to do. Go to hundreds of places that I have never been, ”she explained to the microphones of Prime Video.
“I have never been to Australia, nor to Rio de Janeiro. Go see my sister more often. Unfortunately we can’t do everything and so the day I stop, I’ll have all those things to do,” she continued.
Ancelotti, who was assistant coach of the Italian coach Sacchi Arrigo during the epic of the ‘Nazionale’ until the end of the World-1994However, he does not rule out ending his career taking charge of a national team.
“Yes, there could be a national team but it is premature for now”, he valued, without excluding the option of training during the World Cup-2026, which will take place in Mexico united states Y Canada.
The possibility of directing the Canadian team, qualified for the 2022 World Cup and his wife’s country of origin, does not seem to bother him: “Why not? I sure would. Canada has done very well lately,” he judged.