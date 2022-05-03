Ancelotti and the news that he announces prior to the Real Madrid-City clash for the Champions League

2022-05-03

Carlo Ancelotti, 62, plans to retire after his current tenure as coach of the real Madriddeclared the Italian in an interview with Prime Videohowever, clarifying that he is prepared to extend his period in the Madrid club for several more years.

“After the Real, yes, it will probably stop. But if Real keep me here for ten years, I will train for ten years”, declared the coach in this interview, from which several excerpts were broadcast on Tuesday, on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal, which will take place on Wednesday against Manchester City (4-3 first leg loss).

“Carletto”, who has a contract with the merengue team until 2024, won the Spanish league title on Saturday, eleven months after his return to the command of the Real Madrid.

With this title he also became the first coach in history to win the five major European football championships (France, Spain, England, Germany and Italy).

Ancelotti, who has also won three Champions League as a coach, two with him AC Milan (2003, 2007) and one with the real Madrid (2014), says he wants to enjoy his family and travel around the world.