Ancelotti answers Pochettino after assuring that Mbappé will stay at PSG

Madrid Spain.

While the La Cibeles fountain is already fenced off for a possible celebration of Real Madrid in the Spanish League, which Real Madrid will certify if it scores at least one point on Saturday against Espanyol, coach Carlo Ancelotti assured that the closeness of the European duel against Manchester City will not condition them and they will celebrate if they are champions. “We haven’t thought about what we’re going to celebrate, we only think about the game and if we have to celebrate, we’re going to do it like everyone else does. So far we haven’t prepared anything other than the match and try to win it”, he assured, showing respect to Espanyol. For the Italian coach, the second leg of the semifinals on Wednesday should not condition what they live in the League and in a match in which he will bet on massive rotations in his starting team. “It is not difficult to face it. We are aware that we are very close to winning a title but we have to take points from these games because it is not over yet. We would like to finish it tomorrow, that’s why the team is aware of the game it has to play”, he defended.

Ancelotti confirmed the loss of David Alaba for the match and his doubts for the match against Manchester City. “He had the same problem as before the game against City in the first half, a sore groin. I still don’t know if he can play on Wednesday, we’ll have to wait until Tuesday”. SUPERSTICIOUS, “LIKE ALL ITALIANS”, DID NOT GIVE LALIGA FOR WIN ‘Carletto’ will become the first coach to win the five major leagues but he did not want to talk about it until he is a mathematician. “I haven’t got it yet and I’m superstitious like almost all Italians.” “Nobody thought that we would have a fifteen point advantage at this point, the team has done very well, we have achieved it by winning very difficult games away from home. In Seville twice, in San Sebastián, in Barcelona. I think that’s where we make a difference, ”he valued. He ruled out that despite the new faces that his team will present, his players will be used with less intensity. “I don’t think there will be relaxation, the title is so close and we have fought to get to this point, that we are focused on the match. Let’s try to win. The great tennis players win match balls when they have them. We are a great team and when he has to hit the table he hits it”. Carlo downplayed his work, assuring that he is “very satisfied with the work” but that it has been “very simple” because he always had “the support of the club” and of his players who “have accepted the decisions very seriously and professionally”. And he claimed the importance of his coaching staff and the figure of his son Davide. “He is a very competent, serious, professional and calm assistant. Francesco who is not talked about works with him, they are very young, and I highlight the work of Luis with the goalkeepers and Pintus in the physical section”.