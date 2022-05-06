Ancelotti asks Marcelo and Kroos about the changes he should make in the Real Madrid-Manchester City extra time
2022-05-05
real Madrid he bet again on the epic and got into the Champions League final after going back to the Manchester City when the discount was already played at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Thanks to the double Rodrygo at minute 90 and 91, the game went to extra time and there appeared Benzema to sentence the tie.
Ancelotti had taken out Casemiro, Kroos Y modric before regulation time ended and then left us an unpublished image in extra time. The coach consulted the veterans about the changes he should make to improve the approach.
In the images that circulate on social networks, you can see ‘Carletto’ turn around and ask Kroos Y Marcelo who to take out and who to put on the field of play.
“Ancelotti asked veteran players for their opinion on who he should replace in extra time. This perfectly describes him as a coach and that is why he works so well with the team”, he confessed. Kroos after the match.
“Modric, Kroos and Casemiro played an incredible match, we have to admit it. I changed them just to have less tired players on the field, ”he explained, for his part, Ancelotti in the conference.
Those changes consulted with Marcelo Y Kroos were the income of Lucas Vazquez Y Vallejo rather Vinicius Y Military.