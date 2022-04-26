Ancelotti challenges City with two surprises and a great improvisation

















No one can guarantee at this point that tomorrow in the Etihad Stadium (21.00, Spanish time) from Manchester, Real Madrid will appear in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League without three of its starting players, today there are serious doubts for the transcendental clash on Tuesday. However, Carlo Ancelotti can work on hypotheses, where in the eleven against City there could be two surprises and a variant to take into account.

The surprises, how could it be less, would be the coming-out of David Alaba and Carlos Henrique Casemirowhich are two of the doubts you have Carletto ahead of the match. Both are improving from their physical problems and from sources close to the club they are assured that they are optimistic with the participation of the Austrian center-back and the Brazilian defensive pivot, but not so much with this happening from the beginning. Nor are they with Ferland Mendy, Madrid’s third possible loss, who, yes, has more chances of being a starter.

For this reason and given the doubts generated by the absences of the center-back and the carioca, their starts tomorrow in the white eleven would be great surprises (also, we imagine, for Pep Guardiola) due to the fact of forcing two players who are at the limit (although after all LaLiga is almost closed), while the third unknown, almost resolved behind closed doors by the thirteen-time European champion, leads Carlo Ancelotti to a dilemma: if Mendy doesn’t play, who should do it for him? Leaving aside that Alaba and Casemiro finally don’t play either, as it seems they will, Carletto handles three possibilities to replace Mendy.

One would be nacho fernandez, who would play with a changed leg and would take away a lot of offensive potential from the merengue left-handed side, since when the youth squad has played in that position the attack capacity on that side has decreased. Another would be to form with Nacho as a central defender and with Alaba as a winger, an option that is losing strength right now since it would mean taking the Austrian’s back-and-forth efforts to another level (as long as he plays and Mendy doesn’t, which is remote). , being just as he is with his injury. Also, there is the possibility that Lucas Vázquez plays on the right and Carvajal on the left, an option that he has already used Carletto. The last one would be to introduce Marcelo, who, although he remains defensively, may well surprise in attack. However, as we say, Mendy will be in eleven.

Which leads us to think of a starting team with Mendy and Carvajal as full-backs, Militao and Nacho, the latter as improvisation, as central defenders and Faith Valverde Y Camavinga like those two surprises. All in all, the eleven of Real Madrid is not one hundred percent outlined and Ancelotti will wait until tomorrow to make his decision and that includes Alaba, Casemiro and Mendy.