Ancelotti changes system in the absence of Benzema

Carlo Ancelotticoach of Real Madrid, strengthens the midfield of his starting team in the classic betting on the Uruguayan Faith Valverde as a substitute for the injured Karim Benzemawhile nacho fernandez win the game to Marcelo on the left side.

Real Madrid modifies its system in the classic, adding a fourth midfielder and giving up a striker from the usual trident with whom he played Ancelotti. The Italian coach covers the loss of the French Mendy with Nachoas he did before PSG on the Champions Leagueand surprise with Faith Valverde by Benzemaleaving the attack for the speed of the Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Furthermore, the Welsh Gareth Bale He is left out of the call after suffering some discomfort in his back and will be examined by the doctors of his team, according to what EFE learned from club sources.

Real Madrid starts with: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde; Rodrygo and Vinicius.

Araujo by Alves in the Barça

For its part, Xavi surprises in his first eleven as coach in a classic at the Santiago Bernabéu with Araujo instead of the experienced Daniel Alveswho suffered in Super Cup having to face his compatriot Vinicius Junior, and with the Frenchman Ousmane Dembele winning the game against Spanish Adama Traore.

While Barcelona will come out with: Ter Stegen; Piqué, Eric, Araujo, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, De Jong, Dembélé, Ferran and Aubameyang