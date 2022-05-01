Ancelotti completes the poker game – AS.com

Ancelotti completes the challenge. The Italian coach, the only coach who has managed teams in the five major European leagues, had a pending debt with himself from his first stage in Madrid: conquering the League. He has paid it off the first time. That achievement now also makes him the only coach who holds the title of the five strongest championships in the Old Continent. A unique poker. He won the Scudetto with Milan in 2003-04, the Premier with Chelsea in 2009-10, Ligue 1 with PSG in 2012-13, the Bundesliga with Bayern and the Spanish League with Madrid in 2021. -22.

And at the same time complete another plenary session: Carletto he is the first coach to win the six main titles to which he can aspire on the Real Madrid bench. the sextet. In this order, Ancelotti has added the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in the 2013-14 season (the long-awaited Tenth), the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2014-15 to the club’s and his personal track record. and the Spanish Super Cup and the League, for now, in this campaign in which he returned to the white bench. With the meetings of this campaign, he becomes the seventh coach with the most games (169 to date) on the white bench and the second coach with the highest percentage of victories in official matches (74.3%) with Madrid.

The transalpine coach is one of the great architects of the 35th League with an exemplary dressing room management. He has brought out the best version of Benzema, he has uncovered the jar of Vinicius’s essences, he has successfully coupled a new pair of central defenders (Militao and Alaba) at the rear, Rodrygo is beginning to flourish, he has managed time with players like Valverde, Camavinga or Ceballos…

Ancelotti returned as a cover (he was not among the candidates who appeared in the pools to succeed Zidane) and has had a great season. He won the first title of the season, the Spanish Super Cup; he has in his hands the first big game title, the League, conquered with a wide advantage with four days to go to conclude the championship; and keeps alive the dream of winning the 14th European Cup for the club.

The League that raised yesterday is 21er title in Ancelotti’s record as coach. In addition to the five leagues, treasures three Champions (one of the three coaches who have three European Cups)three European Super Cups, two Club World Cups, two German Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one FA Cup, one Italian Cup, one Community Shield and one Italian Super Cup.

After his first stage in Madrid, he went to Bayern to close a circle: train in the five major European leagues. And he returned to Madrid to complete another: get the only League that was missing from his collection. A unique coach who has another milestone ahead of him: being the first to win four European Cups.