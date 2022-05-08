Ancelotti confirmed his retirement at the end of his time at Real Madrid

EFE Agency

The latest adventure in the professional career of Carlo Ancelotti on the benches will be in the real Madrid. This was confirmed by the Italian coach, 62 yearswhich showed his full happiness in the present, his wish that it last “until 80” and the impossibility that a later project could motivate him more than directing the “best team in the world”.

“If all goes well, in the real Madrid I’d stay until I’m 80, why not? Until I go completely crazy,” he said. Ancelotti before confirming that the end of his career will take place the day his second stage as coach at the white club ends.

“My idea is that the day I stop with the real Madrid I will stop training. I’ve enjoyed it a lot and looking for a better team in world football is going to be difficult. The day the real Madrid gets tired I can think about stopping, I have no problem, I have many things to do later”, he assured.

Ancelotti understand that there are facets to your Personal life that he has not been able to enjoy them as he deserved due to the conditions of football and when he closes his career, he will focus on fulfilling pending trips with your partner and enjoy your grandchildren.

“I really don’t think there is a bigger club than the real Madrid. Finishing a long career at this club is the best way. I want to stay for many years, win many titlesenjoy the club and the city, and then do something else. Being a husband, grandfather and fan“, said.

The Italian coach was asked to define himself. “A quiet man who really likes what he does, a normal person who likes to enjoy lifewithout being obsessed with football although it is his primary passion. Someone who is lucky enough to work in a world that they like“, he claimed.

