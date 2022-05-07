Ancelotti defends Bale for criticism and makes the Welshman’s situation known: “He can’t move”
Carlo Ancelotti He was calm at the press conference prior to the derby where the real Madrid visit to Athletic at the Wanda Metropolitano on the 35th of the Spanish league.
The merengue coach confessed that there will be changes in the line-up, as well as rest other players already thinking about the Champions League Grand Final on May 28 in Paris, France, after being champions of the domestic tournament.
In the same way, he referred to the situation of some soccer players who suffer from injury, as is the case of Gareth Bale, absent from the squad even in the celebrations of recent achievements. He thus excused Carletto to Welsh
THE CONFERENCE
The team
“It’s pretty good, with some doubts but we’ve had two days off and I’ll think about the eleven tomorrow. We will bring out the best team and the only sure thing is that Lunin (goalkeeper) will play. Alaba and Hazard did not arrive and we have Bale and Isco out”.
Bale’s absence
“Everyone loves him. He wasn’t there (celebration) because she couldn’t move. It happened to me, when your back is blocked you can’t move. If he’s okay, he trains like us. It’s not that it’s distant, it’s that it can’t move.”
thinking of paris
“These four league games are good for us because we can maintain the dynamics and rhythm of the game. We are going to respect the competition and play against teams that play a lot. We have to respect this shirt and we’re going to give it our all”.
The non-corridor of Atlético
“Italians are not used to this. Each one must do what he wants, what he feels. We respect Atleti. It’s a neighboring club, friend, I respect your coach and his fans a lot. If they do it well, if we don’t respect it “
best of the bunch
“The first quality of this group is humility, there are no arrogant players here, it is not a defect because sometimes it helps, but it is a team with humble players and nobody thinks that they are more important than the other. And when they play little they have that humble attitude every day. And, afterwards, the weight of the shirt counts a lot”.
How much time does he have left at Real Madrid?
“If everything goes well I would stay until I am 80, if I don’t go crazy, when I stop with Madrid, I can consider stopping. Also finding a better club than this is going to be difficult. When Madrid gets tired, we’ll see, but I don’t have any problems because I have to do a lot of things afterwards”.
The best season of his career?
“If we win the Champions League, surely.”
Something bigger than the real
“I don’t think there is a bigger club than Real Madrid and I think finishing your career, which has been a long one, at Real Madrid. It would be ending in the best way.”