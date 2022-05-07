Ancelotti defends Bale for criticism and makes the Welshman’s situation known: “He can’t move”

2022-05-07

Carlo Ancelotti He was calm at the press conference prior to the derby where the real Madrid visit to Athletic at the Wanda Metropolitano on the 35th of the Spanish league.

The merengue coach confessed that there will be changes in the line-up, as well as rest other players already thinking about the Champions League Grand Final on May 28 in Paris, France, after being champions of the domestic tournament.

In the same way, he referred to the situation of some soccer players who suffer from injury, as is the case of Gareth Bale, absent from the squad even in the celebrations of recent achievements. He thus excused Carletto to Welsh

THE CONFERENCE

The team

“It’s pretty good, with some doubts but we’ve had two days off and I’ll think about the eleven tomorrow. We will bring out the best team and the only sure thing is that Lunin (goalkeeper) will play. Alaba and Hazard did not arrive and we have Bale and Isco out”.

Bale’s absence

“Everyone loves him. He wasn’t there (celebration) because she couldn’t move. It happened to me, when your back is blocked you can’t move. If he’s okay, he trains like us. It’s not that it’s distant, it’s that it can’t move.”