Ancelotti defines Hazard’s future, the three players who have surprised him and is Salah the best in the world?: “In his position, yes”

2022-05-14

Carlo Ancelotti spoke this Saturday at a press conference prior to Honduran Choco Lozano’s match against Cádiz. The whites will have modifications in their 11.

If it’s the best locker room you’ve ever been in

“It is a locker room of a very high level. Professionally first. There are no arrogant people, everyone is very respectful with the kit men, with the physios… There is a lot of quality of character. It hasn’t been easy for me to find him in my career, I’ve had more complicated changing rooms”.

The descent of the Levant

”In football, in sports, there are victories and defeats. It happens to everyone, it has happened to me, also to all the coaches. We have to keep in mind that it is sport, only sport. Sadness is quite normal when things don’t go well for you but then you have to look forward with energy”.

Sala’s words

”Salah has said that in his position he is the best in the world and I think he is right. I agree with him. In his position, yes, he is the best in the world.”

Madrid to live or to go on vacation

”To stay and live. You live well, you eat well, there is a good atmosphere, the weather helps a lot. Madrid is to live, not to go on vacation”.

If Hazard will have minutes

“I think so. There are many games, there is fatigue, there will be rotations although this year there have not been many. Everyone can have their chances. Being a starter in a great team is very difficult for everyone, not just for the players who play less. I still think that the quantity of the minutes is not as important as the quality. This year we have the clear example of Rodrygo, who hasn’t played many minutes but has played quality and made a difference”.

The one that has disappointed you the most and the one that has surprised you the most

”None of them disappointed me, I was surprised by those I knew less about: Valverde, Rodrygo, Camavinga… Vinicius didn’t surprise me because he has this talent, he had shown it, now he has been finer in finishing. I would say Rodrygo, Camavinga and Valverde”.

If you want Marcelo to renew

“We haven’t talked yet about what he’s going to do next season. We have the final, a very important challenge, and then we’ll talk about everything, including Marcelo’s situation”.

Hazard’s future

“We haven’t talked about it. His plan is quite clear: he stays and he does it with a lot of motivation because he hasn’t had a good time in recent years and he wants to show his quality. He stays to show his quality.”