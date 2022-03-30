Ancelotti, positive for COVID-19, is in danger for the Balaídos ‘final’

Medical news at Real Madrid related to the coronavirus, something that had not happened for a long time and that, in this case, has affected the white team’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti. The Madrid coach has tested positive in a test, carried out due to suffering from some symptoms compatible with COVID-19, so for now he will isolate himself at home. Ancelotti is improving rapidly, but he will stay at his house until he is completely better and until a test reveals that he is not contagious.

It will do so despite the fact that it is no longer mandatory to keep isolation, according to the latest changes introduced by Health. Right now, isolation should only be done if the GP so establishes it; yes it is recommended to wear the mask at all times, limit close contacts and telecommute as much as possible. Ancelotti will not risk a possible contagion inside the locker room and will stay at home.

Ancelotti in danger for Vigo

The team remains in the hands of his son and second coach, Davide Ancelotti. At the club they are hopeful that Ancelotti will recover and be able to be in Vigo, although due to deadlines it is difficult, the game being on Saturday. But it is not ruled out. And yes, his presence in London against Chelsea, next Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, is considered guaranteed. It would be a sensible loss in Balaídos, in a game with hints of a final: after the 0-4 in the Clásico, Madrid needs to win to regain confidence, add again and, hopefully, take advantage of the result that comes out of Barcelona-Seville, which is also played this weekend.

COVID-19 attacks Madrid again after months without doing so. There had been no infections in the white team since the end of 2021, when a major outbreak left several players sidelined (Camavinga, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde…). The last one who tested positive was Jovic, who already passed it in 2020 and who repeated it. Ancelotti had not been positive at the moment in Madrid; yes it was Zidane last season, and he had to be replaced during some games by his second, David Bettoni.