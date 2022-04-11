Ancelotti reacts to bringing Benzema and Haaland together at Real Madrid and reveals why he has not managed a national team
Carlo Ancelotti spoke at a press conference about this Tuesday’s match against Chelsea for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Italian coach doesn’t trust the ‘Blues’ and says they will be ready for anything. He further reveals that the real Madrid It was the only way out Evertonthat your team depends on Benzema and was asked about the Norwegian Erling Haland.
Chelsea
“Chelsea are going to try. It is the spirit of football and of the big teams, which never give up. Everyone knows that it will be difficult, beyond 1-3. We will have to suffer and fight, for sure. We are waiting for a rival who will bring out the best to get through the tie”.
Win the Champions
“Nobody can say that he is going to win it. In this competition many things count, beyond the tactical”.
More physical game
“The lineup, we’ll see. We would like the same match as there. We have to be prepared for everything, for Chelsea to change their way of playing, because what they did in London didn’t work out for them”.
Benzema
“We depend on Benzema, it is like that, we are not going to deny it. And I am very happy that we are dependent on Karim. It’s a reality, and it’s a good thing.”
Bringing Benzema and Haaland together
“Hard question! I can not answer. I’m just saying that Karim is a modern center forward and what is required of strikers. Everything, including defensive work. He is the perfect representation of what a center forward should be in today’s football.”
Call from Real Madrid
“It was the only team I couldn’t say no to. If anyone else had come, I would have stayed at Everton. It was very good there. If Madrid is happy at the end of the season, I think I will continue to be happy, like now”.
Italy
“Sometimes I have thought about going to a national team, but I like it day to day. I was able to go to Italy in 2018. Until I change that chip in my head I am not going to go to a national team. I don’t like to work three times a year. If I get over that desire from day to day, I stop. Of course it was a great experience being on the staff at the 1994 World Cup, but I like the work of the clubs”.
Casemiro
“He has accumulated experience, personality… He is a very important piece, and will be in the future. There are very few in the world who can do what he does.”
Your message
“I am lucky to have a squad that knows these situations very well. Surely we will not leave relaxed. We are a happy team, and aware of what lies ahead”.