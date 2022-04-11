Ancelotti reacts to bringing Benzema and Haaland together at Real Madrid and reveals why he has not managed a national team

2022-04-11

Carlo Ancelotti spoke at a press conference about this Tuesday’s match against Chelsea for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Italian coach doesn’t trust the ‘Blues’ and says they will be ready for anything. He further reveals that the real Madrid It was the only way out Evertonthat your team depends on Benzema and was asked about the Norwegian Erling Haland.

Chelsea

“Chelsea are going to try. It is the spirit of football and of the big teams, which never give up. Everyone knows that it will be difficult, beyond 1-3. We will have to suffer and fight, for sure. We are waiting for a rival who will bring out the best to get through the tie”.

Win the Champions

“Nobody can say that he is going to win it. In this competition many things count, beyond the tactical”.

More physical game

“The lineup, we’ll see. We would like the same match as there. We have to be prepared for everything, for Chelsea to change their way of playing, because what they did in London didn’t work out for them”.

Benzema

“We depend on Benzema, it is like that, we are not going to deny it. And I am very happy that we are dependent on Karim. It’s a reality, and it’s a good thing.”