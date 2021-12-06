Ancelotti: “Real can play with anyone. Brozovic is key, but not only him in Inter “

On the eve of the Champions League match against Inter, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke at a press conference

On the eve of the Champions League match against Inter, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke at the press conference:

“I don’t have this idea in my head. I’m just thinking about tomorrow’s strategy, which is a game that we want to play and win because it is played at home, in the Champions League and it’s great. Reaching the final of this competition is the goal.”

Team level for the Champions League

“I can’t say if Real Madrid are the favorite or not but they can compete with all teams. Then we have to wait and see. In the end you have to face the best and that will happen if we continue in the competition.”

The unfinished business of Ancelotti

“I want to show that I can do a good job. Personally I don’t have to prove something to anyone. I think I have a very young coaching staff and I feel very good. We can combine the experience I have with their desire to win.”

Winning series of the first phase

“It is true that this winning streak is good and is similar to the one we had in 2015 but each year has its own history and cannot be compared.”

The importance of being first in the group

“It is a prestigious match for the reasons I have already mentioned. They play very well and we play first place and this is important. I think the match will be interesting.”

Match against Atlético de Madrid

“We must give priority to today’s match and not to Atlético’s one that will arrive on Sunday”.

“Alaba has adapted quickly because he is an intelligent player. He wanted to play for this team and is doing very well.”

“At Inter Brozovic is one of the key players but not only him. They play very well and obviously we are thinking about how to block them by focusing on defensive work.”

