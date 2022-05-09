Sports

Ancelotti reveals what Simeone told him in the derby and makes it clear who is untouchable at Real Madrid

2022-05-08

the champion of the Spain Leaguethe real Madridlost this Sunday in the derby and Carlo Ancelotti He spoke about it at a press conference.

The whites played with an unprecedented 11, where players like Benzema, Vinicius, Modric, Valverde, Carvaja, Courtois, were substitutes.

Ancelotti explained his decision to face the duel against the Atletico Madrid with the B team and also spoke about the final against Liverpool in the Champions League.

bad first part

“This is not the time for fights, although I was not very happy. We’ve lost games, but in these games the mental aspect is decisive and obviously Atlético had an advantage and that’s normal. We didn’t need points, but we wanted to play a good game. It was a good game, especially in the second half where we were close to equalising. The priority was to avoid problems and give minutes to the less usual”.

Mariano’s down

“Mariano was in eleven and afterwards he wasn’t comfortable due to a sore hamstring. He told me it wasn’t right and I’ve decided to bring in Jovic. I had no idea about putting Karim in because he was tired and he hadn’t recovered well from City”.

Alaba and Ceballos

“The idea is that everyone is available for the final on 28 and we work for it”.

Fede Valverde, untouchable

“Yes, it can be said that he is an untouchable player at the moment.”

Congratulations from Simeon

Simeone greeted me and congratulated me, all good.

The final too late

“We have just enough time to prepare for the final and get all the players back”.

Preparation of the final

“Now this week we can’t work much with two games, but we will do strength, tactical work… the usual, nothing special. Right now the best thing is to touch what we do as little as possible”.

