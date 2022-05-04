Ancelotti talks about a possible retirement but confesses that he would like to manage the Concacaf National Team

Carlo Ancelotti62, plans to retire after his current tenure as coach of the Real Madrid, declared the Italian in an interview to Prime VideoHowever, clarifying that he is prepared to extend his period in the Madrid club for several more years.

“After the Real, yes, it will probably stop. But if Real keep me here for ten years, I will train for ten years.”declared the coach in this interview, from which various excerpts were broadcast on Tuesday on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal, which will take place on Wednesday against Manchester City (4-3 first leg loss).

“Carletto”, who has a contract with the merengue team until 2024won the Spanish league title on Saturday, eleven months after his return to the helm of Real Madrid.

With this title he also became the first coach in history to win the five major European football championships (France, Spain, England, Germany and Italy).

Ancelotti, who has also won three Champions Leagues as a coach, two with AC Milan (2003, 2007) and one with Real Madrid (2014), says he wants to enjoy his family and travel the world.

“I would like to spend time with my grandchildren, go on vacation with my wife, there are so many things that I have neglected and that I would like to do. Go to a hundred places I’ve never been”, he explained to the Prime Video microphones.

“I have never been to Australia, nor to Rio de Janeiro. Go see my sister more often. Unfortunately we can’t do everything and so the day I stop, I’ll have all those things to do,” she continued.

Concacaf national team

Ancelotti, who was deputy coach of the Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi during the epic of the ‘Nazionale’ until the 1994 World Cup final, does not rule out, however, ending his career taking charge of a national team.

“Yes, there could be a national team but it’s premature for now.”he valued, without excluding the option of training during the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The possibility of directing the Canadian team, classified for the 2022 World Cup and his wife’s country of origin, does not seem to displease him: “Why not? I sure would. Canada has done very well lately.”he judged.