Ancelotti, which happened with UEFA

Carlo Ancelotti is first in the Spanish league table with his Real Madrid, but he also has to overcome an embarrassing situation.

After the not very exciting experiences with the Naples and theEverton, Carlo Ancelotti returned last summer at the helm of the real Madrid after six years. The arrival of the Italian coach immediately gave great results, given that the ‘Blancos’ are first in the standings with four points ahead of the Seville.

The team of Lopetegui seems the only one who can try to contest the final victory of the Liga to Real Madrid, even because Barcelona and Atletico Madrid they are very far from the summit: 14 points for the ‘Colchoneros’ e 15 points for the Catalans. But it must also be considered that both squares have one race less than the duo leading the Spanish championship.

The path of the real Madrid in this first season he is almost perfect, because he also won the Spanish Super Cup and made it through the group stages quite easily Champions League. The Madrid club is expected by a great eighth of final, since it will address the PSG of Messi, Neymar and the dream of the market Mbappé.

Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti’s license expired on December 31st

It is a magical time for Carlo Ancelotti which, however, has to face an ’embarrassing situation’ in recent weeks. As reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, in fact, the license of the Italian technician has expired on December 31st. The former AC Milan coach will have to follow some compulsory courses to continue doing his job.

There Spanish Federation told Ancelotti that he will try to ‘dampen’ with UEFA this situation. The real Madrid, Meanwhile, Thursday will meet theAtletico Bilbao in the quarterfinals of King’s Cup, in a match that will be the rematch of Super Cup won by the ‘Blancos’ a fortnight ago.