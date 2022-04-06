“Ancestral medicine is wisdom, not witchcraft or folklore” · Global Voices

In Ecuador, the indigenous, Afro-Ecuadorian, and Montubio peoples and nationalities advocate for greater recognition of the original philosophies of the region and for an approach to comprehensive health through traditional medicine.

José Yánez del Pozo, also known in the country as Tayta Sinchi, has been accompanying this movement for many years from the study and writing of ancestral knowledge. OROriginally from the province of Bolívar in Ecuador, Tayta Sinchi is the author of books such as Yanantin, The intercultural dialogical philosophy of the Huarochiri Manuscript and Allikai: Health and illness from an indigenous perspective.

Rasu Paza Guanolema, a teacher of Quichua, one of Ecuador’s ancestral languages, and Belen Febres, his student, met with Tayta Sinchi, who shares some of the contributions of the philosophy of Abya Yala, the name used by some native peoples to refer to to what is now known as the American continent. “This name is a symbol of identity and respect for the origins of this territory,” explains Tayta Sinchi.

He adds that despite the fact that he has dedicated a large part of his life to the study of this knowledge, it was not that way that he entered philosophy. «The first approach I had to philosophy was through classical and Western thinkers. That is the philosophy that is still taught here in Ecuador, as if it were the only one that existed and as if there was nothing else,” explains Tayta Sinchi. However, while writing his doctoral thesis outside the country, he was introduced to the Abya Yala philosophy. “I found the Huarochiri manuscript, a text that was written in the Quechua language in the region that is now Peru at the beginning of the colonization, so it had a different approach from the European one that began to dominate us starting in 1492,” he says.

Tayta Sinchi explains that this text collects the Andean thought of that time and captures the answers to some philosophical questions such as what happens after death, where do we go, what does it mean to be good or bad, and what is family. Thus, it provides answers to the questions that all of us ask ourselves, but from a different perspective.

“It is essential that we return to these ancestral wisdoms that are still alive in the communities because there we can find paths that help us with current questions,” says Tayta Sinchi. He emphasizes that the way of understanding and approaching health is not an exception, since the vision of health that emerges from the philosophy of the peoples and nationalities of Abya Yala has much to offer.

“This philosophy talks about the meaning of health, the meaning of the origin of the disease and the meaning of healing forms, which does not correspond to Western forms,” ​​explains Tayta Sinchi. This is due to the fact that the thinking of the peoples and nationalities of the Abya Yala is based on principles, logics and value systems that support different lifestyles and, therefore, frame a vision of health that is also different.

Tayta Sinchi explains that one of the main contributions offered by this medicine is that it focuses on finding the multiple causes of each disease. “In ancestral medicine it is not about taking a pill and that’s it. This medicine understands that healing is not just treating the symptoms of a disease but understanding why we have that disease, ”he says.

He adds that this search for the multiple causes of illness is linked to a fundamental principle of the Abya Yala philosophy: relationality. According to this principle, all facts and beings unfold in a chain of interdependent relationships that must be reciprocal. Thus, this vision does not place the human being in the center, but considers him part of a whole, since he maintains that all beings in the universe are equal and complementary.

The conception of health that stems from this philosophy is to be well, in harmony and balance with oneself, other people, Mother Nature or Pachamama, the ancestors or ancestors, and one’s own spirituality. In this way, health is not only related to the physical field of a person, but encompasses the mind, body, emotions, and spirit of the human being in a collective way. That is, it not only seeks the health of the person, but of the entire environment of it.

For this reason, the healing process is not based solely on relieving the person’s physical symptoms, but is also based on other elements such as music and singing, dance, language, nature or Pachamama, gastronomy, clothing, invocations or prayers, and medicinal practices and rituals. Through these fundamentals, we seek to achieve bodily and spiritual harmony of the person and their relationships with themselves, others, and everything that surrounds them.

Due to all the contributions that this medicine can offer, Tayta Sinchi considers that spaces should be opened for a profound exchange of knowledge. For this, he thinks that the way in which medicine is taught should be changed. “Medical schools should teach different health philosophies and practices with the same importance, not starting from the false idea that Western medicine does heal and the rest are witchcraft or folklore. In other words, we need to expand our way of understanding health and healing, ”he expresses.

However, he says that in practice this is not the case, since he finds that the same value is not given to the word and knowledge of the indigenous, Afro-Ecuadorian, and Montubio peoples and nationalities that inhabit Ecuador. He believes that this leads to public resources not being distributed equitably, and that this must change. “We need to come together instead of judging and separating. Only in this way can we improve our health in a comprehensive way and broaden our perspective as a society,” concludes Tayta Sinchi.