‘Ancestral medicine offers a new life expectancy’ · Global Voices

In Ecuador, ancestral or traditional health is called the medicine of the different indigenous peoples and nationalities that inhabit this territory, and the Ecuadorian Constitution guarantees its recognition, respect and promotion. However, María Eugenia Quiñónez Castillo — ancestral healer of the Afro-Ecuadorian people at the La Fe Ancestral Medical Center and professor at the Los Andes Higher Technological Institute for Social Studies (ILADES) — explains that there is still a long way to go to reach a real convergence of wisdom and practices in the country. In this interview, she invites a closer approach to ancestral medicine.

Belen: Can you please tell me a little bit about yourself and your work?

Maria Eugenie: I am a woman who feels happy to have lived, and I want to give this happiness to other people. I am an ancestral healer of the Afro-Ecuadorian people and I have been on this journey for many years. Actually, I’ve been on this path almost all my life. I say that I started my career at the age of four in Esmeraldas, my native province located on the Ecuadorian coast. When my friends or siblings were hurt or sick, I healed them with the herbs and plants that were within my reach, following the example of my mom and dad because they are also healers. They told me that I have the gift of healing, as the Bible says in Corinthians 12: 4,7-10, and they helped me awaken this spiritual gift in me. Then I prepared myself academically, but my parents were my first and best teachers. And it is that the wonderful university of life is where we ancestral healers learn what no one else teaches us. Later I used this knowledge to heal my seven children when they got sick, and now they do the same because our medicine is based on wisdom that is passed down from generation to generation.

Belen: And what is the basis of this medicine?

Maria Eugenie: Ancestral medicine is born with divine creation and is the hope of health and life. The Bible certifies it in Jeremiah 6:16. The love with which God made creation and faith in the creator offers the best hope of life because it is the certainty of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1). Due to my great mission and my great love, I receive my patients in my home. They live a new life here and acquire a new family because my whole family is the family of the person who arrives here. Here we share the same house, we share the same table, we share dances, music, laughter, and we enjoy. It is a different kind of experience. What Western doctor invites his patients to live in his house until they are healed? When you are with an ancient doctor, the whole house is yours too. As long as I have a breath of life left, I will spread this hope and share it with the whole world.

Belen: And what are other differences between Afro-Ecuadorian and Western ancestral medicine?

Maria Eugenie: Western medicine offers a quick cure to alleviate symptoms or treat urgent ailments, such as a fracture or a headache, for example, while ancient medicine looks for the origin of the disease. In the early days spirituality and science went hand in hand, but later Western medicine separated them and focused only on the physical realm. Ancestral medicine addresses the totality of the person, encompassing the field of the body, mind and spirit of the human being; It is a non-invasive technique of the person’s body. Another very important characteristic is that in ancestral medicine we heal with herbs and plants, with what comes from Mother Earth, because she has everything we need to heal us.

Belen: Are there any misconceptions about Afro-Ecuadorian ancestral medicine that you would like to clear up?

Maria Eugenie: I think that people are afraid of ancestral medicine because they distanced us and they don’t know about it, they think that we seek to replace one medicine with another and that is not the case. What we seek is a convergence of knowledge. They are two different schools, but equally valid. Why don’t we put them together? It is necessary that both advance together for the good of humanity and happiness. They in their science and us in spirituality, being humble, we must join them to achieve harmony in comprehensive health.

Belen: What does it take to achieve that convergence?

Maria Eugenie: Openness is needed to know the contributions of ancestral medicine. Ancestral knowledge should be taught in schools, colleges and universities so that students can learn that there are various skills and different ways of living, feeling, thinking and healing. Some people consider ancient medicine to be dangerous or witchcraft just because it’s different from what they’re used to, but if we’re going to fear the cuckoo, let’s get to know them first, right?

Belen: Is there anything else you would like to add before we finish?