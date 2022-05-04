Ancona, a 4-year-old girl positive for Covid dies of respiratory failure: She had serious pathologies

A 4-year-old girl, positive for Covid and suffering from important comorbidities, died today in the pediatric resuscitation ward of the Salesi maternal and child hospital in Ancona. The note from the director of Sod.

Tragedy ad Ancona where a 4-year-old girl, positive for Covid swab, hospitalized for a very serious “disease insufficiency respiratory“and suffering from” important comorbidities “, she died today in the pediatric resuscitation ward of the Salesi maternal and child hospital. The news was released by the director of Sod Anesthesia and Pediatric Resuscitation of the hospital with a note. , was hospitalized in intensive care since May 1st for a very serious respiratory failure after being transferred from the emergency room of the Fano hospital.

The girl, reports the director of Sod, “tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 swab and had a framework of grave Ards (Acute respiratory distress syndrome) of predominantly etiology bacterial. The patient was suffering from important comorbidities: Trisomy 18, corpus callosum hypoplasia, complex congenital heart disease such as non-compacted myocardium with multiple muscle interventricular defects and vascular anomalies. The progressive response to the set anti-infective therapy (normalization of blood tests) was not matched by an improvement in the respiratory picture which remained constantly precarious despite the application of conventional and unconventional mechanical ventilation strategies. To the respiratory deterioration there is a progressive deterioration of the cardiovascular function, up to the death of the little patient “, concludes the note.

Only a few days had the news of the death of little Francesco, the 6-year-old boy from Conche di Codevigo, in Veneto, who had tested positive for Covid a few days earlier. He too had a respiratory crisis but the results of the autopsy are awaited in this case to confirm the cause of death.