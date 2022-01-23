Ancona Live: good restart for Larissa Iapichino – good Zangobbo

ANCONA – New update from today’s indoor meeting, Saturday 22 January 2022, in Ancona, that here we are following live streaming.

Here we dedicate ourselves to the only women’s long jump competition, of the highest level and with the renewed debut of Larissa Iapichino seven months after the injury that compromised them last season and the Tokyo Olympics. The curiosity is also to see her at work under the guidance of her father Gianni after the period with Cecconi.

The first jump is a null that visually appeared around six and a half meters. Same fate for Veronica Crida, also very long while Elisa Naldi with the new Carabinieri shirt it remains around six meters (but always with a zero).

The real race begins in the second round with Larissa getting it right a nice 6.59 even if she appears perplexed, perhaps she expected more. Naldi and Crida are 5.88 but it is Carol Zangobbo which convinces with a great deal 6.26, very close to the PB. At the third also Veronica Crida overcomes the barrier with 6.05, while Larissa jumps 6.36, Naldi 6.01, Zangobbo still excellent 6.12.

We then go to the final jumps. Naldi improves immediately with 6.11 with Iapichino confirming the 6.36 followed by a good 6.52 in the fifth and closed with 6.21. In second place Zangobbo, third Naldi.