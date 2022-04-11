Ancona, young bodybuilder steals in the gym: framed by cops in overalls

Ancona, 11 April 2022 – Young bodybuilder he stole from wallets and in the pockets of jackets and trousers in the gym: framed by policemen in sports clothes e reported.

In action the policemen of the mobile squad of the police headquarters of Ancona who turned the spotlight on a young bodybuilder, believed to be responsible for numerous aggravated thefts of money consumed inside a gym.

The young man, a frequent visitor to the world of bodybuilding, starting from the last one Decemberwas responsible, according to investigations, for 12 thefts of money. It would have removed altogether almost 1500 eurossubtracted from the personal effects of other members of the same gym.