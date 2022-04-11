Ancona, young bodybuilder steals in the gym: framed by cops in overalls
Ancona, 11 April 2022 – Young bodybuilder he stole from wallets and in the pockets of jackets and trousers in the gym: framed by policemen in sports clothes e reported.
In action the policemen of the mobile squad of the police headquarters of Ancona who turned the spotlight on a young bodybuilder, believed to be responsible for numerous aggravated thefts of money consumed inside a gym.
The young man, a frequent visitor to the world of bodybuilding, starting from the last one Decemberwas responsible, according to investigations, for 12 thefts of money. It would have removed altogether almost 1500 eurossubtracted from the personal effects of other members of the same gym.
The modus operandi was always the same: as soon as he arrived at the gym, the young man reached the changing rooms where he got ready for the long workout which generally lasted 3 or 4 hours. Before leaving the locker room to head to the weight room, or during training breaks, the bodybuilder he was raiding money from the pockets of his trousers, jackets and jackets hung in the hangers in the common areas, and then he finished his workout undisturbed and left the gym with the stolen money.
From December to today, the figures removed in individual theft episodes have fluctuated between 50 and 400 euros eachuntil yesterday’s theft, the one who has it stuck. The policemen of the Doric flying squad
they caught him in the act of the 12th
theft of 75 euros, left for him in the pocket of a policeman’s jacket.
Once the money was recovered from the wrong pockets, the young man was taken to the offices of the Doric police headquarters in a police car and, after being subjected to photo-signaling, was reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. He will have to answer for continued aggravated theft.