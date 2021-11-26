And also the Dogecoin Undergoes the Sell Off, Opportunity to Buy?

The price of Dogecoin fell by almost 7% along with the prices of the entire crypto sector, devastated by strong fears caused by the announcement of the discovery in South Africa of a new Covid variant, more contagious and more aggressive than the Delta variant. Obviously the crypto sector was not the only sector to fall today. Oil is down 10% and equity markets are down more than 4% as well. This is obviously a large sell-off and cryptocurrencies are just one asset that investors are selling.

Given that cryptocurrencies (of which Dogecoin is one of the hottest cryptocurrencies) are known to be the most volatile assets in the market, it is no surprise that they are currently amplifying losses. It is obviously not clear how this new strain of COVID-19 will spread or where and what the economic impact will be. For now, investors speculate that in the very short term it will hurt markets and consequently force central banks to keep their interest rates low for longer.

Musk-Binance dispute over Dogecoin, the latest developments

After Elon Musk asked for answers and noted the abrupt way Binance treated its DOGE clients, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao released a statement. The CEO reiterated that “the main cause is due to a technical problem during the recent update process which caused old transactions to be postponed to 1,674 users “.

Several Binance competitors took the ball and jokingly invited DOGE holders to their platforms. Meanwhile, Huobi Research (one of Binance’s competitors) said that hundreds of millions of dollars in Dogecoin during Binance’s update problems were lost.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts. Opportunity to buy?

At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin is at $ 0.2052 and has partly recovered the lost ground also following the approach of the demand area (chart below), an area with a very strong presence of bulls.

From here the Dogecoin could restart the rise considering that the demand area is at the same time a very strong bullish swing area with the first objective the retest of the bearish dynamic trendline (around $ 0.23).

Could this moment be considered as an opportunity to buy?

