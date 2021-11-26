And also the Dogecoin Undergoes the Sell Off, Opportunity to Buy?

The price of Dogecoin fell by almost 7% along with the prices of the entire crypto sector, devastated by strong fears caused by the announcement of the discovery in South Africa of a new Covid variant, more contagious and more aggressive than the Delta variant. Obviously the crypto sector was not the only sector to fall today. Oil is down 10% and equity markets are down more than 4% as well. This is obviously a large sell-off and cryptocurrencies are just one asset that investors are selling.

Given that cryptocurrencies (of which Dogecoin is one of the hottest cryptocurrencies) are known to be the most volatile assets in the market, it is no surprise that they are currently amplifying losses. It is obviously not clear how this new strain of COVID-19 will spread or where and what the economic impact will be. For now, investors speculate that in the very short term it will hurt markets and consequently force central banks to keep their interest rates low for longer.