And Angelina Jolie? They see The Weeknd kissing his alleged girlfriend

The artist is experiencing an excellent moment in his career. One year after his spectacular Super Bowl halftime showand with the premiere of his recent album Dawn FM and his respective world tour, he will undoubtedly be very busy. However, that Doesn’t mean The Weeknd doesn’t datein fact it was rumored that his girlfriend was Angelina Jolie, but Apparently it’s another woman who stole his heart.

And Angelina Jolie? They catch The Weeknd kissing his alleged partner

In its birthday party, which he held in Las Vegascaught The Weeknd kissing with his rumored girlfriend Simi Khandra.

According to a video released by TMZ, the Blinding Lights singer and the DJ were seen kissing. Around 2:00 am at the party he threw for himself at the Delilah compound.

In the club, some of the artist’s hits were being played well into the night, and there were even cocktails created just for him.

On the record, Simi Haze can be seen passionately caressing the singer’s cheek as she began to kiss him.

And apparently, while they were both wearing sunglasses at the indoor party, neither she nor The Weeknd seemed to be hiding their love for each other at the time.

Rumors that the two were dating began to circulate in early February, after they were seen having dinner together in the city of Los Angeles.

While the footage indicates otherwise, a source told Entertainment News that both were not dating and that things between them were strictly platonic. “They have been friends for years”said.

This news comes after rumors linking The Weeknd with actress Angelina Jolie, who were seen together on multiple occasions. Fans even suggest that in the lyrics of his latest album, the singer refers to his “new girl” as a “movie star”.

Who is Simi Haze?

Simi Haze is a young American-Palestinian woman who is the half of the DJ duo Simi & Haze, who are twins and usually musically animate some of the great celebrity parties held in the United States.

Also, they have worked as models in large North American country fashion shows and events and they have a makeup line in their name. Interestingly, both were once close to the The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid.