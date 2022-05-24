“And bear it”: Nodal erases Belinda’s last tattoo and this is how the singer’s mother reacted

The exchange of hints between the belinda’s mom Y Christian Nodal doesn’t seem to end. And it is that after the scandal for the private message filtering between the two singers, Mrs. Belinda Schull decided to react to the musician’s announcement, who covered the tattoo with the legend ‘Utopia’ that he had on his forehead in honor of the interpreter of ‘Beautiful betrayal’.

In response, the artist’s mother presumed that there is a man more interested in earning her daughter’s love with skin tattoos, as she shared that a man named memo saints He paid tribute to her by tattooing the word ‘Belinda’ on one of her legs.

On the afternoon of this Sunday, May 22, Nodal revealed that the “utopia” tattoo that he had on his forehead was erased as a tribute to Belinda, the last of the tattoos that were known to the singer in which he expressed his love by the also actress.

The redesign was done at the Samsara Tattoo Studio in Costa Rica by Christian Samsara. The artist then decided to place a flower on the word that alluded to one of his ex-fiancée’s albums released in 2006.

Christian Nodal removed the ‘utopia’ tattoo he had from Belinda. Photo: Instagram @nodal

However, shortly after Nodal shared the images in her Instagram stories, Belinda’s mother reappeared on this same social network to write a series of posts, which for many represents a clear response to her ex-son-in-law.

Belinda Schüll then showed off the tattoo that the ‘tiktoker’ Memo Santos had done in honor of his famous daughter. It is the name of the artist placed on one of her legs: “Part of your story and heart. Now on your skin!”wrote the lady.

The ‘influencer’, of Colombian origin, according to data from his social networks, posted on Instagram the screenshot of an alleged conversation he had with the singer’s mother.

According to the image, he tells her that the tattoo was done “a week ago”. and, presumably, Doña Belinda Schüll thinks her detail is “cute”, so she warned her that she would upload it to her Instagram account.

“I love them with all my life! And now I wear them on my skin,” wrote Memo Santos to accompany the captures.

bnaj