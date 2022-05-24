Entertainment

“And bear it”: Nodal erases Belinda’s last tattoo and this is how the singer’s mother reacted

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

The exchange of hints between the belinda’s mom Y Christian Nodal doesn’t seem to end. And it is that after the scandal for the private message filtering between the two singers, Mrs. Belinda Schull decided to react to the musician’s announcement, who covered the tattoo with the legend ‘Utopia’ that he had on his forehead in honor of the interpreter of ‘Beautiful betrayal’.

In response, the artist’s mother presumed that there is a man more interested in earning her daughter’s love with skin tattoos, as she shared that a man named memo saints He paid tribute to her by tattooing the word ‘Belinda’ on one of her legs.

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Did Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Reveal The Sex Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby?

7 mins ago

Fast X: A character close to Dom (Vin Diesel) enters the saga

8 mins ago

The HBO Ecuador series that steal attention this day

18 mins ago

See All the Photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Extravagant Wedding in Italy

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button