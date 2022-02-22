And Beware This Warning From Morgan Stanley By Investing.com



©Reuters.



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency sector is seeing declines this week, rising on Tuesday after news broke that Russian President Vladimir Putin was sending troops to breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine after unilaterally recognizing their independence.

It sank 6%, to 36,370 dollars, and now stands at 37,000 with falls of 4%.

Putin’s offensive has fueled fears of war, rattling financial markets as traders’ appetite for risk dwindles.

As has been seen in recent months, far from being seen as a safe haven asset similar to , Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general are increasingly going hand in hand with the stock markets.

The reason, experts say, is because more institutional investors have started trading Bitcoin, and the cryptocurrency is aligning itself more closely with fluctuations in traditional markets like stocks.

The world’s largest crypto is now well below the all-time high of over 68,000 recorded in November 2021, and many analysts believe this level will be the highest Bitcoin will reach in some time. CNBC.

“The challenge for him will be to hold the support of 36,670 dollars,” says Diego Morín, an analyst at IG.

For his part, he also loses a large part of what he has earned these days. Ethereum was down 8% at the start of morning trading, and is now down 5% to $2,500.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has rated Ethereum as representing a higher investment risk than Bitcoin. The firm bases its skepticism on the fact that Bitcoin has a ‘single’ purpose, while the Ethereum blockchain has a sea of ​​competitors from the likes of , and others, according to Simon Peters, an expert crypto asset analyst at eToro.

“This is correct. Bitcoin is by far the most powerful crypto for what it does. Similarities could be drawn with or SHIB, but they are not really comparable, “says Peters.