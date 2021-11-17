And Boris Johnson’s father (re) gets into trouble: “He’s a harasser” – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

Two women accuse him. First a deputy came forward, then a journalist. But he says: I have no memories

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT LONDON In every self-respecting family there is an embarrassing relative: and the Johnsons have Stanley, the patriarch, the father of Boris and his brothers and sisters. A colorful character who in life has combined all the colors: but who now finds himself accused of sexual harassment.

A Conservative MP, Caroline Nokes, told Sky News that in 2003, at a party congress, Stanley Johnson groped her rear: I remember he patted me on the backside as hard as he could and said “Oh, you have a great butt!” But that’s not all: because after this revelation, Ailbhe Rea, a political journalist from Italy, also came forwardNew Statesman

, who reported as Stanley grabbed it at the 2019 Conservative Congress: I am grateful to Caroline Nokes – she tweeted – for saying aloud something that none of us should have endured, much less from the Prime Minister’s father.

And in fact, those who have attended the conservative meetings have repeatedly been able to come across Stanley Johnson who slyly wanders in the corridors, especially near bars, or looks out at evening parties. But in front of the accusations he yesterday commented seraphic: I don’t remember Caroline Nokes at all: hey oh! good luck and thank you !.

In fact, it is little wonder if one knows the details of Johnson Sr.’s picturesque biography. World Bank official in Washington, then from the European Union to Brussels, where he was also a member of the European Parliament, dragged his large family around the world. But what everyone noticed was the whirlwind whirlwind of young au pairs, which he persuaded to go around the house naked with the most bizarre excuses and then ended up taking Boris’s mother to bed, under the eyes of his wife. After years of betrayal she had a nervous breakdown and ended up being hospitalized in a psychiatric clinic.

One wonders where Boris got the propensity to surround himself with lovers (and to spread children around). Surely Stanley was a key influence in the life of the current prime minister, to which he transmitted at least the contempt for bourgeois conventions and the bohemian approach. Where the two diverge in political orientation: Stanley never hid his aversion to Brexit and recently even took French citizenship.

But the Johnsons have always been a close-knit clan, squaring off in front of the world: you always see them, father and children, in the front row applauding Boris’ speeches at congresses. This time out of strong embarrassment: a Downing Street spokesman declined to comment on allegations against a private person.