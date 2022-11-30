AND! Entertainment held a party before the People’s Choice Awards 2022

AND! entertainmenttogether a People’s Choice Awards For the first time, this Tuesday, November 29, they held a celebration as a prelude to the awards from Buenos Aires, Argentina. People’s Choice Awards 2022, which will once again celebrate all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by fans. The gathering brought together the biggest local stars who represent the best of the year in movies, television, music and pop culture.

The Argentine singer Jimena Baron He performed LIVE, surprising all attendees with his most recent hits, while Lizardo Poncese looked like a great nominee for the ¨Latino Influencer of the Year 2022¨ category. As well as the acclaimed Chilean artist, emilia dides surprised by making a duet with the Argentine trap artist,Stani.

The exclusive meeting featured a red carpet deployment in the best Hollywood style where acclaimed celebrities such as Guillermina Valdés, Flor Torrente, Mike Amigorena, Sofia Zamolo, Sofia Jujuy, Axel, Ruggero Pascuarelli, Fabián Medina Flores, Matilda Blanco, Benito Fernández, Patricio Sardelli, Malena Narvay, Camilú, Belu Lucius and many more shone making their grand entrance as great honorees of the night.

The awards People’s Choice Awards 2022 will be broadcast exclusively by AND! Entertainment from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California live on Tuesday, December 6 starting at 11:00 p.m. celebrating an unprecedented year in pop culture while bringing together the entertainment industry and its fans to honor champions, artists and heroes who have inspired us throughout the year.

Among the many 2022 nominees are movie icons Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davistv stars Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo and Quinta Brunsonthe hit makers Harry Styles, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, BTS and Bad Bunnyand social media sensations like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio.

While Ryan Reynolds will be recognized by receiving the “Icon Award” for his contributions to film and television. Award-winning songwriter, rapper and actress Emmy and Grammy, Lizzo, will receive “The People’s Champion” award for her groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing broader diversity and inclusion through race, gender, sexuality, and body activism. And five-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar, shania twain, will receive the “Music Icon” award.

Other categories compete with podcasters, comedians and sports stars who have been in the global spotlight, such as Serena Williams, Chloe Kim and Megan Rapinoeand also hit movies like “Elvis”, “The Batman”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, among other big names in music, television and pop culture.

