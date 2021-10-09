And even Stellar Joins Ripple to Support CBDCs on its Blockchain

Focusing on the type of coin issue, Stellar has proposed several functionalities intended to appeal to Central Banks. These included adjustable settings for access to resources, automatic interoperability and a clawback function (clause that allows you to change the structure of an offer of securities at the time of allocation based on the demand actually received in the individual tranches) to recover balances from user accounts. Most importantly, Stellar’s consensus protocol (SCP) would involve KYC (recognition process used by companies to verify the identity of their customers).
Accepting the validator would take approximately five seconds. Issuers such as Central Banks could also choose and run their own validator. Furthermore, banks would not be forced to use XLM only and “could issue their own assets”.
And all this could reserve a considerable rise in the price of Stellar in the medium / long term.
Ripple vs Stellar
What does the sixth coin by capitalization have in common with the twenty-sixth? The answer: Jed McCaleb. Stellar’s co-founder and CTO was Ripple’s founder and CTO until 2014.
Now, it appears the two companies are in the running for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The National Bank of Ukraine was reportedly testing a CBDC on the Stellar blockchain, but with an unknown launch date. Meanwhile, Ripple recently partnered with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan to try out a CBDC. He also pioneered a private version of his XRP Ledger designed specifically for central banks.
Eco-compatibility is another battle. The XRP Ledger website claimed that a single XRP transaction used 0.0079 kWh of electricity. For comparison, Visa used 0.0008kWh for the same job.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Stellar forecasts
At the time of writing, the price of the altcoin is $ 0.3469, frozen since June between $ 0.20 and $ 0.44, highlighted by the two areas of demand and supply.
Given the fundamental premises, the medium / long-term trend will probably be bullish, with various objectives (including short-term ones). Stellar’s first target is the $ 0.40 / $ 0.44 supply area which will also mark the entry point for the true bullish move, whose first target is the all-time high $ 0.71 zone.
