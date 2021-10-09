And even Stellar Joins Ripple to Support CBDCs on its Blockchain

And all this could reserve a considerable rise in the price of Stellar in the medium / long term.

Ripple vs Stellar

What does the sixth coin by capitalization have in common with the twenty-sixth? The answer: Jed McCaleb. Stellar’s co-founder and CTO was Ripple’s founder and CTO until 2014.

Now, it appears the two companies are in the running for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The National Bank of Ukraine was reportedly testing a CBDC on the Stellar blockchain, but with an unknown launch date. Meanwhile, Ripple recently partnered with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan to try out a CBDC. He also pioneered a private version of his XRP Ledger designed specifically for central banks.

Loading... Advertisements

Eco-compatibility is another battle. The XRP Ledger website claimed that a single XRP transaction used 0.0079 kWh of electricity. For comparison, Visa used 0.0008kWh for the same job.