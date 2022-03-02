And finally, we already have a date for the international premiere of the Xiaomi 12, 12 Lite and 12 Pro

From Xiaomi they still do not offer us official details, but close sources already anticipate that the Xiaomi 12 should arrive in Europe and other international markets around March 15.

We’ve known them for several weeks now, so we’re all pretty expectant before the arrival of the new Xiaomi 12 to international marketsespecially since the Haidian manufacturer continues to handle the dates with too much zeal and excessive secrecy.

Not in vain, it is that a firm that likes leaks and hype mediatic He hasn’t even missed a pledge at the Mobile World Congress 2022, which has already opened doors in person in Barcelona together with all of us who form part of this industry and letting some experts begin to speculate with upcoming dates claiming to have sources very close to Xiaomi itself.

The colleagues of a medium as reputable as GSMArena have allowed themselves the luxury, in fact, of publishing that the international landing date of the Xiaomi 12 would be March 15 with a margin of error of a few days, for now without the model Ultra on the horizon and with the three flavors already known: Xiaomi 12, 12 Lite and 12 Pro.

At last it seems that Xiaomi makes a move, and from many flanks they already dare to affirm that the international presentation of the Xiaomi 12 will arrive on March 15 or in a few days around this date.

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, Xiaomi’s new high-end comes in two sizes and debuts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The only thing certain is that at this point it seems that getting it right is much easiersince the first quarter of 2022 is already over and that the Xiaomi 12 are delayed even more would be too strangeespecially now that level competitors such as the Galaxy S22 or the OPPO Find X5 are beginning to arrive.

According to the outlet that started the rumor, the slogan would be something like “dominate every scene”so obviously Xiaomi would emphasize photographic capabilities of its new top-of-the-range mobiles, even encouraging itself to offer us estimated price ranges for each model in Europe but again without getting wet or risking too much.

And it is to say that the Xiaomi 12 would cost between 800 and 900 euros in our markets is not exactly reckless, nor is it to propose between 600 and 700 euros for the Xiaomi 12 Lite and between 1,000 and 1,200 euros for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will not arrive for now and will seek, at the end of 2022, the throne of the Android platform and the market.

yes they give us one more interesting scoop Certainly, and it is that in this case the sources have accompanied the information that we have already given you with a suggestive statement regarding the Xiaomi 12Ultrathe most performant model with its superlative photographic module.

Apparently, Xiaomi would have canceled its launch for now letting the Xiaomi 12 Ultra wait until after the summerpointing directly to the throne of the market and competing on dates with the Galaxy Z, the new generation iPhone and also the Google Pixel, starting in the third quarter of 2022.

The excessive Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be this kind of mobile with a camera attached

