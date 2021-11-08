World

and from Rome we fly again

Vaccinated or negative swabs may enter the country within 3 days of boarding. Applause and celebration in Fiumicino for the departure of United flights to Newark and Delta to Atlanta


The United States, therefore, reopens its borders to fully vaccinated foreign visitors, after a 20-month stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entry ban was introduced by the Trump administration and targeted non-American citizens from 30 countries, including the EU and the UK, China and India.

Airlines are waiting for a resumption of tourist and visitor flows. According to the new rules in force, foreign visitors will have to prove that they have received the anti-Covid vaccine before departure and a negative test three days after boarding. Quarantine will not be required.

The United States represents one of the main intercontinental markets and the date of 8 November is to be considered fundamental for air transport since the United States represented, already in the summer of 2021, one of the primary intercontinental flows recovering after Covid thanks to the possibility for American tourists to be able to access Italy without fiduciary isolation with the covid tested flight protocols and subsequently thanks to the partial relaxation of the restrictions on entry into Italy which came into force from mid-June 2021. This year, in fact, almost half a million passengers have resumed flying to / from the USA on direct flights from Fiumicino.

“The reopening of the borders of the United States for vaccinated tourists and travelers from the European Union – declared Ivan Bassato, Aviation Operations Director of Aeroporti di Roma – is a very positive and hopeful sign for the future. The pandemic has hit hard. all sectors but especially air transport, which is struggling to return to normal. After a year and a half in which air travel has stopped at unprecedented levels in history, the decision of the American administration represents a real impetus for the aviation sector and a first step towards the reopening of our economies “.


