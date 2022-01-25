And from the Regions comes the request to abolish the limited number to Medicine and a new role for family doctors

25 JAN – There will not be only requests for a review of the measures to combat the pandemic. In fact, a series of proposals on health personnel are also arriving from the Regions. “It is necessary, in applying the NRP, to rethink the contracts of local medicine so that they can be made consistent with what we are going to develop. This means placing general practitioners more and more in the context of the public health effort. Furthermore, it is necessary to plan the future better, opening the limited number of medical universities, which by now is a real stopper to the planning of new healthcare recruitments ”. Thus the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti after the meeting with the other regional presidents in Rome during which the simplifications to be requested from the government were discussed.





“We focused on the issue of financing the regions, because it is clear, we have said it several times, that the costs managed by the regions to face and respond to the pandemic are not in the least considered in the economic framework of the government, and this can have devastating effects. on citizens ”, he underlines.

And the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani: “There is a unique position. We have a shortage of doctors in hospitals. We will also ask that doctors become state employees in all respects ”. And here the reference seems to be to make the affiliated doctors dependent on which tomorrow there will be a meeting with the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

