“And he also makes us a son”

It is the real crystal ceiling, the impossible goal of equality, the supreme injustice that separates men from women: the fertile age. Cinema knows this, and has built some of its best lines on it. Meg Ryan, in Harry, this is Sally, he reproached Billy Crystal that for men it was different: “Charlie Chaplin had children until he was eighty” (he replied: “Yes, but then he couldn’t hold them in his arms”).



Bette Davis, in Eve against Eve, she was an actress with the crisis of forty (it was 1950: at forty you were to be scrapped, not a promising young woman) in love with a thirty-two year old, and she summed up the problem flawlessly: «Bill is thirty-two and looks thirty-two.

He demonstrated them five years ago, he will demonstrate them in twenty years. God, I hate men ».



Ashton Kutcher he is thirty-six years old. He too looks thirty-two. He was proving them when, in 2005, he was twenty-seven and started with Demi Moore. She was 43. She looked thirty-five. She had applied herself a lot: on Moore’s body and his transformations (into stripper musculature and then as a soldier and then at Charlie’s Angel) newspapers filled pages throughout the nineties. Let it be said ruthlessly: the wrapper looked 35, but there is no pilates for the reproductive system. Demi Moore had teenage daughters at the time; today is a lady who goes for 52 years. Very well worn, but not enough.



And so what happened before happened to men of a certain age, and now happens to young men: the biological clock. Which, as well as penis envy, have sold us as a bargainking of women; and instead it is a strictly masculine question. Demi Moore’s desire for motherhood is probably more than satisfied (she and Bruce Willis have had three daughters, the eldest is now twenty-five: no sane woman would want to start over with diapers, being a grandmother is so much more restful). But the problem is Ashton.



Ashton who – we like to believe, with the rate of certainty with which we reconstruct celebrity relationships, certain that we understand even more than we know about ours – wakes up one morning and realizes that being with Demi means giving up having children of her own. While, on the other hand, a thirty-year-old Demi, that would be the ideal solution. And that’s when he arrives Mila Kunis. Too short of a leg to speculate that she will be a bright 50-year-old as Demi is. But with one advantage: he won’t be fifty until 2033. Fresh meat is the nightmare of all of us, not only of those who by profession must be young forever and first of all pretty. In that unsurpassed handbook of couple relationships that it is Husbands and wives, Woody Allen had entrusted the role of all of us to Judy Davis. A trial separation with her husband, he immediately joins another, she goes out with one but gets hysterical and spills on him the grudge for the whole category: “We are fine until we prove our age , then it becomes another sport, and you want to change us with a more recent model ». (The unfortunate man gave her the most wrong answer: “You are beautiful. Whatever age you are.”



The most recent model is not just one that can still have children when we are no longer allowed: that would be the least, maybe we don’t even want to. The most recent model is, above all, an unequal weapon combat. Because giving birth with others is the definitive declaration “I don’t regret you, I don’t miss you, I won’t be back” (There are exceptions, but let’s say that starting a family with others usually says, with a good margin of certainty, that the previous story is really over).



It doesn’t even matter if you, in addition to not wanting children, didn’t even want him to come back. Maybe you left it. Maybe you were more tired than him of that relationship. Maybe you have another one. But if you’re Demi Moore, and he breeds with another actress, the magazine mechanics will be merciless. Paparazzi love pregnancies. And, even if you find yourself a boyfriend, you will always look like someone who is trying in vain to forget the ex who has given birth to the other (you know Jennifer Aniston?). While they will seem the happy and stable couple, and so young and fertile that they can even afford to be magnanimous. Hell is thinking about your ex’s girlfriend, that girl who is twenty-one years younger than you, who doesn’t even get jealous if he mentions you. Why should it. She is the mother of her son, and you are just the old woman he was with before.



You. You that you practically invented the toy boy concept (okay, Madonna invented it: let’s say you perfected it). You who have been struggling for decades to keep yourself in that amazing shape. You with that enviable bikini body. You who now, to console yourself, will subscribe to all the tabloids, and enjoy the merciless photos of your ex toy boy in the company of that stocky one.to. It may be a model a couple of decades more recent, Mila, but it doesn’t have the advantage you had: pregnancies in a century when paparazzi were less intrusive. Yours, with swollen ankles, weren’t photographed a hundred times a day. It is a small consolation, of course. Waiting for Mila to become an outdated model too, to be replaced with a more recent prototype.



