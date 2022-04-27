“And he left”: Perales gets off the stage in Uruguay

“When I come home tomorrow, I’ll think about what new song I could give you later.” Thus, generous with his audience, discreet as he always was and moved by his last live performance, José Luis Perales said goodbye to the stage before an unconditional public that filled the Antel Arena in Montevideo.

The Uruguayan capital vibrated during the last concert of the Spanish singer-songwriterwhich closed in Uruguay your tour -postponed by the pandemic- with an emotional recital in which, from the first minute, he reviewed his career as a performer and composer. Thousands of people, many of them combing gray hair, endlessly chanted the repertoire that the artist from Cuenca prepared for this tour, a review of his musical career in 25 songs in which the singer defined love and heartbreak hundreds of times. Love that went beyond the lyrics of the songs and translated into more than one “I love you” or “I love you” loudly between topic and topic. The arms raised, the applause and the ovations did not stop during the 2 hours of the show.

Not even the canes, crutches or walkers that appeared in some rows prevented Perales was received standing up and applauded in the same way throughout the concert. Many daughters and grandchildren accompanied their elders, unconditional supporters of Perales since 1973, when she published “Celos de mi guitarra”, one of the songs that opened the evening.

“Y te vas” was played and the public broke in with a “Vos seguís” that began quietly, ended up infecting the entire audience and was repeated again like a mantra at various times during the concert.

The composer who “didn’t want to be a singer” and who was “happy writing for someone he didn’t know” reeled off great hits like “They called her crazy”, “Why are you leaving” or “I believe in you”themes that were always known in the voices of other artists.

At 77 years old and, despite the exhaustion after a tour of several countries in which he was giving away his early goodbye, Perales offered a seamless voice and an eternal smile of gratitude, which did not fade for a moment. “Lost melody”, “She and he” or “Let the children sing” They also sounded in the final part of the recital, in which their best-known songs were not lacking as encores: “A sailboat called freedom”, “And what is he like” and “I love you”. He precisely dedicated a verse of this song to the public who did not want to say goodbye to his idol: “I love you like the earth to the sun”; and she said goodbye forever with her song “I’ll go quietly”, to which the audience responded with an emotional “back” in unison. And, after receiving an ovation of more than five minutes, he walked slowly with his hands in his pockets, gave one last look to the public and left.