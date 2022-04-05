“And how is your conscience doing?”, Russian Foreign Minister responds to Joe Biden after accusing Putin of war crimes

Moscow.- The Foreign Minister of RussiaSergei Lavrov, today reminded the president of the United States of the wars in Iraq, Libya and Syria, Joe Bidenwho advocated trying the head of the Kremlin for war crimes committed in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin.

“This shows that many American politicians who were at the origins of the Iraq war for well-known reasons, who broke up Libya with their NATO partners, who invaded Syria, those politicians are not entirely in good conscience,” Lavrov said during a news conference.

Lavrov recalled that the previous time Biden called Putin a “war criminal,” his White House advisers had to qualify his words later.

“We are interested more than anything in how the Russian people see the situation and any other. How they understand the missions that our Armed Forces carry out. And he (the Russian people) understands these missions,” he said, referring to the fact that, according to opinion polls, a majority of Russians support the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine.

He recalled that the United States wants by all means to maintain its hegemony over “a unipolar world” in which it “is allowed everything” and the rest have no right to guarantee their “own security.”

He justified the intervention in Ukraine by the need to “regulate, even with quite harsh methods” a situation created by the reluctance of the West to dialogue with Russia about security guarantees.

“That arrogance, which is spread at all levels, will not bring anything good,” he said, although he stressed that Moscow is willing to have an “honest” dialogue with the West.

Biden assured on Monday that Putin should be tried for war crimes due to the alleged massacre committed by Russian troops in the Ukrainian town of Buchanear Kyiv.

“We have to get all the details so that there can be a trial for war crimes. This guy is brutal and what is happening in Bucha is outrageous,” added the president, who stressed that Putin “should be held accountable” for what happened.

Ukrainian authorities put the number of bodies already buried in Bucha at 340, a city that Russian soldiers abandoned on March 30 after committing summary executions, according to Human Rights Watch.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywhich described the Russian soldiers as “murderers, executioners and rapists”, stressed the importance of “bringing to international justice” this massacre, which has shocked the international community.

The images released include hundreds of corpses in the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs, executions confirmed by some neighbors and eyewitnesses.

Later, in an intervention before the Romanian Parliament, Zelensky warned that the death toll in Bucha It could be larger than first thought.

The Kremlin “categorically rejected all the accusations” and demanded that Western leaders not rush into making “gratuitous accusations”, while Lavrov called the allegations “fake news” and “set up”.

