And how old are you really?

The consequences of our age are not fixed by our date of birth. On a mental level, it is equal or even more important, the years that we feel we have. Thus, today we want to talk about the weight of subjective age on our well-being.

Getting older is inevitable, but navigating that stage of life with the best attitude can make this process something enriching. One way to achieve this is to feel mentally younger than we really are. That is, to shape a subjective age that is below the chronological age. This, far from being a denial mechanism, has a great impact on our health.

We may be at that stage of our existence where when we look in the mirror, we tell ourselves that This is not me, if inside I feel like I’m 20 years old! That is the key, realizing that within us there is still the same emphasis, passion and delight in eating day by day, as when we were younger.

There is an old saying that goes “You are as old as you feel”. Popular wisdom rarely fails in its knowledge, and if there is an indicator of physical and psychological well-being, it is to perceive that beyond a body that grows older, there is a mind that longs to continue learning, enjoying what the future wants to put on it. in front.

Youth is a state of mind that we can all promote.

If we feel young, we will have greater motivation to lead a healthier life.

What is subjective age and why is it an indicator of health?

We understand the subjective age as the years that a person really feels they have, beyond the subtraction between today’s date and their birth date. It does not matter, therefore, when we were born, it matters how we feel. Research from the University of North Carolina comes to a clear conclusion: how old we feel is a predictor of well-being and health.

And so Curious as it may seem to us, there are those who perceive themselves to be older than they are. There are those who are around forty and yet feel as if they had lived twenty more years. And it is not because they have accumulated great learning, but because they feel more exhausted than necessary, more distressed than normal and with less hope than is permissible.

Subjective age, as explained in the aforementioned study led by Dr. Matthew Hughes, has to do with various variables, one of the most important being the way in which we interpret our personal experiences. A life marked by chronic stress, disappointments or even social vulnerability ages us before the count…

Actually, age is also marked by the psychological component and the way in which a person perceives himself.

If you feel young, difficulties are better faced

Aging is a complex process full of challenges. Beyond the progressive physical change, there are health problems. Not everyone reaches the autumn of life without having visited their GP several times.

We are not going to be able to avoid all the negative events that occur; The attitude with which we handle all these situations will be decisive. Moreover, in a study carried out in collaboration with several American universities, something remarkable could be seen.

Living with a subjective age lower than the chronological age is not only related to better physical health, but also to better mental health. The risk of depression is reduced.

Components of subjective age

Studies tell us that subjective age is a concept that begins to have its weight around the 55 years. It seems that it is best to maintain a negative offset of ten years with respect to our objective age. To this perception is added a set of metacognitions that will reinforce well-being day by day.

Have a positive view of aging. Do not see it as a limitation to continue setting goals, but a new stage in which to continue cultivating happiness, social life, etc.

Subjective age is accompanied by a resilient approach. They are people who are not afraid of difficulties, face them and learn from them.

They are people who are not afraid of difficulties, face them and learn from them. Curiosity, the desire to learn, to continue meeting more people are linked to this variable.

You feel younger than you are when you find meaning in life and continues to set goals.

and continues to set goals. Another important point is to feel supported, to have strong and happy social ties.

Having a rewarding profession also determines subjective age. It is an element that allows us to have a positive image of ourselves, even beyond retirement.

How old we are doesn’t matter, it matters what we feel like doing.

Don’t ask me how old I am, ask me how old I feel I am

The weight of age is not marked by a birth certificate, it is conditioned above all by our interest in continuing evolving. In a society like ours, so censorious of wrinkles and strict with physical appearance, we are going to have to make certain changes on a mental level so that the life expectancy that we are gradually gaining does not materialize in suffering on a mental level.

This will not be a problem as long as we are prepared for that stage. That in which we must develop a subjective age lower than the chronological one. And we will do it maintaining the illusion, the hope and the desire to achieve new goals.

Because even if we don’t realize it, Around us there are many young people who are already old, that is, they are people without motivation, without objectives or purposes. And that is not the way.

Likewise, there are countless older people who brim with youth, spontaneity, desire to continue contributing to this world and their own lives. Therefore, from now on, instead of asking someone how old they are, let us ask them how old they feel they are. We will make you smile.

