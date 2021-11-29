and Ibrahimovic becomes a case

The Milan paid the “tax” Sassuolo. However, behind the first home knockout of the season, against the team that had violated San Siro for the last time, last April, and who tamed the Devil in six of the 18 total matches between the two clubs, there could be something deeper. compared to an understandable all wrong day.

This time Sassuolo’s feat will not make Milan bench jump, as happened twice already, in December 2013 a Max Allegri and in the a Clarence Seedorf. Indeed, Stefano Pioli has just renewed his contract and enjoys the trust of the club, fans and players, yet the Emilian coach cannot help but wonder about the flexion of mid-autumn that is hitting the team and that seems to resemble in a sinister way the one that hit Milan last season, between December and February, with those four defeats in eight games that actually cost the Scudetto train, with the title conquered by a whisker in winter before the overtaking of Inter sanctioned by the direct clash of 21 February.

Milan, without Tomori the defense is running out of water

For the moment the figures are more contained, but they deserve some reflection. In the last three league games, Milan have collected eight networks and has managed to keep a clean sheet only once in the last 9 Serie A matches, against Turin. A fact that can only be partially explained by the long absence of Mike Maignan, because if in Florence the mistakes of Ciprian Tatarusanu were evident, against Sassuolo the French goalkeeper worked miracles, without being able to avoid the collapse.

The action of the second goal is emblematic, with Scamacca hitting for the first time undisturbed in the small area, finding the great reflection of Maignan, but helpless in the face of the tap in of the center forward then rebounded by Kjaer. More serious is the absence of Filkayo Tomori without which, despite the presence of Kjaer, Milan seem to lose certainty and physicality at the center of the defense. His substitutes have disappointed, from Gabbia in Florence to Alessio Romagnoli against Sassuolo: for the captain the goal of the illusion at the start of the game, but also many mistakes until the expulsion, suffered after the tackle to Defrel who was leaving towards Maignan.

Milan, behind the flop of the midfield: tiredness or deviation?

In fact, Milan in the season had been a sentence after going ahead in the scoring and instead against Sassuolo the first points lost in the season came from advantageous situations. But if the defense makes a mistake and takes in water it is often the fault of the mistakes of the midfield, which seemed evident in the match against Sassuolo, with two goals of the three conceded originating from sensational blunders of the department, of Bakayoko and of Kessie.

Wrong passages result of one physical condition general not exciting (but Kessié had taken over …), a consequence of the many close matches and the many injuries as well as the fact that playing in the Champions League is not like playing in the Europa League. But mistakes also children of devolution, perhaps a pinch of superficiality, the son of the Madrid company.

“The great teams are exalted after a victory like the one over Atletico, the medium-sized teams lose focus” sadly underlined Pioli at the end of the second consecutive knockout in the league, confirming that their Milan has not yet made the leap in quality at the level of personality that ensures that a great team does not let down their guard after having obtained a result as important as it is unexpected.

Milan, Stefano Pioli and the management of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Finally, the technical choices of Pioli himself and the condition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic also fit into the general picture. If in fact they have not convinced the decisions to exclude from the starting line-up Pierre Kalulu in favor of a Alessandro Florenzi in constant difficulty on the defensive and also Sandro Tonali for a subdued Ismael Bennacer, the Swedish striker’s performance begins to become a problem.

Excluding the two goals in Florence, which was in vain, the performance of the Swede in the league is leaving something to be desired. In Bologna, before closing the game in the final with a great goal, Zlatan had been one of the worst and did not score against Inter.

His leadership is not in question, but the Milan world is wondering about the fact that a 40 years completed Ibra has played five of the last since the beginning six championship matches, disputing four of them in full. Centellinato in Champions League, where the rhythms are higher, Zlatan seems to suffer even in Serie A when the rhythms of the match become important, as happened in the derby and against Sassuolo. Giroud’s injury, however, allows for little turnover. But this is a topic of reflection for Maldini and Massara in view of the market of January.

