And if we adopted the preppy chic look of Gigi Hadid?

This season there are many trends. Among them, the preppy chic look. And if we were wondering how to adopt it, Gigi Hadid shows us the example.

If one fall trend stands out from the rest, it’s the preppy chic style. To adopt this look, you must already shop the basics of the schoolgirl, such as the tennis skirt, the polo shirt or the blazer. In order to associate these pieces without fault of taste, we are inspired by “Gossip Girl”, the series of the 2010s which stands out as our best ally! With Blair Waldorf and Serena Van der Woodsen as mentors, you can’t go wrong. But if the one we nicknamed Queen B was so far considered the queen of preppy chic, Gigi Hadid seems to have dethroned her.

Adopt the preppy chic style like Gigi Hadid

The Hadid sisters are known for cultivating an on-trend style, but lately it’s Gigi Hadid who’s been making an impression with her off-duty look.

Seen in the streets of New York on October 10, she adhered to the preppy chic trend, but also to the layering of clothes. To do this, the model wore brown wide leg chinos, with chunky-soled loafers to match. In order to perfect her style, she opted for a mint green long-sleeved sweatshirt with a round neck, thus revealing that of a polo shirt with fluorescent green, orange and taupe patterns, but also a camel turtleneck. As for accessories, she chose a light brown shoulder bag with a pair of sunglasses…

