And in the end, Leicester didn’t make swabs. Now the ASL Napoli 1 will do as Craxi in Sigonella?

As anticipated by the Napolista, the English club opposed the invitation of ASL Napoli 1. It made marameo with the support of Uefa

Let’s reset everything and go back to the news given exclusively a couple of hours ago by the Napolista. Leicester refused to undergo swabs by ASL Napoli 1. He opposed his no to the invitation of the local health authority. He said that the Uefa protocol does not provide for this procedure, even in the case of a potential cluster in progress. Leicester reserved the right to reply. When will it do it? Dunno, since we will play in a couple of hours.

At this point there are no other ways. Or the Asl Napoli1. withdraws in good order and accepts that a foreign citizen refuses to undergo a swab for Covid or must adopt a measure such as Craxi in Sigonella. At a guess we opt for the first hypothesis. British citizens are free to behave as they see fit on Italian territory.

We recall that Leicester arrived in Naples without seven players and three men of the staff who remained in England because they were positive or suspected positive. They arrived in Italy after being in direct contact with positives. And nobody says anything.

Uefa has made it known that there is no need for further buffers for her.

The Asl Napoli 1 makes it known that theirs was only an invitation for greater prudence. As if to say: we joked.