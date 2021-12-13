“And Just Like That”, after Mr. Big’s heart attack, Peloton takes cover with a new commercial (which enhances physical exercise) – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The shares of the home bike company had plummeted due to the sudden death of the actor at minute 39 of the first installment of the sequel to “Sex and the City”

After the fatal heart attack that killed Mr. Big while pedaling on his Peloton exercise bike at minute 39 of the first episode of “And Just Like That” (the highly anticipated sequel to “Sex and the City”) and the consequent collapse on the stock market of the company, Peloton ran for cover, quickly creating a commercial in response to the tragic event. Produced by actor Ryan Reynolds’ marketing company ‘Maximum Effort’, who appears as a voiceover, in the clip we see Chris Noth (aka, Mr. Big) and Peloton instructor Jess King – who had also appeared in the miniseries in the role of “Allegra”, the robot-instructor who directs the protagonist’s last lesson – sitting on a sofa in an apartment decorated for the holiday season.

“To new beginnings. You look great, ”King tells Noth. “I feel great. Should we take another round? – replies the actor, pointing to a pair of Peloton bikes behind them -. Life is too short not to. ” At that point, Reynolds’ voice is heard listing the benefits of exercise. “And Just Like That reminded the world that regular cycling improves the heart, lungs and circulation – explains the off-screen actor – reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease”. Prior to the series debut, Peloton had approved the use of the electric bike, without knowing that it would be used as a prop to kill the character of Noth. “In the commercial, we reinforce the theme that Peloton and cardiovascular exercise are good for and help millions of people lead long, happy and healthy lives,” a company spokesperson told the Insider website.