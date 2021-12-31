And Just Like That …: Britney Spears’ boyfriend auditioned for a role

Speaking of And Just Like That …, Sam Asghari – Britney Spears’ boyfriend – said he auditioned to play a role in the revival of Sex and the City.

In fact, through an Instagram story posted on December 27, Britney Spears’ boyfriend revealed that he had auditioned to star in And Just Like That … Sam Asghari wrote: “I was looking forward to this role in the Sex and the City reboot. Damn the guy who got it! It was a blast role!”.

The role was that of a physical therapist named Travis, who helps Carrie Bradshaw get back on her famous stiletto heels after a hip operation and three months of wearing a pair of Birkenstocks.

The revival of Sex and the City (we talked about it in our review of And Just Like That …) is distributed by HBO Max. The original series ran from 1998 to 2004 for six seasons and made unforgettable actresses such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Not taking part in this revival was Kim Cattrall. The show chronicles the complicated existence of the three best friends struggling with the problems of their 50s.