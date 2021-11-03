News

And Just Like That … the revival of Sex and The City in December on Sky Italia

And Just Like That… will not see among the protagonists Kim Cattrall, the historical interpreter of the exuberant and explicit Samantha Jones. The three leading actresses will also play the (designer) role of executive producers, together with Michael Patrick King.

The revival of will follow Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes in the Big Apple, between love, friendships and their 50 years. The series will be composed from 10 episodes lasting half an hour.

As shown in the post above, the protagonist will always be the City. The journalist Bradshaw’s computer with its historical narrator is inevitable.

The show was created by Darren Star (also author of the very modern Emily in Paris) based on the 1997 book of the same name by Candace Bushnell. The original series debuted on HBO in 1998, collecting over the years successes and becoming in all respects a cult.

The show also had two feature films: “Sex and the City” in 2008 and “Sex and the City 2” In 2010.

This is just the latest in a series of HBO Max reboots / revivals. In addition to Italy, And Just Like That… will be available in all markets where Sky is present, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

See you in December, prepare your Cosmopolitan already 🍸!

