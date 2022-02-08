and Juve does not give up

“For better or for worse, as long as you talk about it”, an expression that has entered the journalistic lexicon in reference to characters who are particularly “inclined” to be at the center of communication, in any sense, and paraphrased from ‘The portrait of Dorian Gray’ by Oscar Wilde fits perfectly for Nicolò Zaniolowhich in the last weekend ended up in the middle of another controversysocial and not only, at the end of ten minutes rather Kafkaesque, just to stay in the literary field.

In fact, to pass in five minutes as a hero for a goal to Zaniolo, all class and power, that of the potential third consecutive victory of Roma against Genoaa target of criticism for theexpulsion suffered for protests after the cancellation of the same goal at the suggestion of Varin fact, has produced no other consequence than to rekindle the debate around one of the most talked about talents of the last years of Italian football.

Zaniolo case, storm on Italdonne Bertolini’s coach

The reality of the facts is that Nicolò Zaniolo will not be available to José Mourinho at least for the next championship match against Sassuolo, but also that the Giallorossi people have further compacted in defense of the player in particular after the hard attack of the coach of the ‘ Italy women Milena Bertoliniwho during the “90th minute” had uttered unwelcome words by the fans and by the Roma management.

In particular, “Zaniolo must be educated” which triggered the reaction of the family and the Giallorossi club, up to the request for clarification from the FIGC as Bertolini is a member.

Zaniolo, the ironic hashtag of the Roma fans goes crazy

The coach then returned to the concept, explaining that “Nicolò Zaniolo is a heritage of Italian football to be protected as well as a sensitive boy. Having extrapolated a small part of what I have expressed, without fully listening to my whole thought in its complexity, may have generated the misunderstanding. I said that the wrong reaction had to be understood ”.

Not enough clarification for the player’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, who replied to Bertolini as follows: “We are sorry to see how one of the most internationally trained coaches, Milena Bertolini, has not been able to smooth out her language to adapt to the role and situation. particular that the boy is experiencing. Nicolò must be educated to the same extent that it is a duty to do so towards his peers “.

The fact is that the clearly ironic hashtag quickly took hold on social media #zanioloeducatoto the sound of memes and photomontages to defend the yellow and red number 22, who remains the striker with the most league cards, seven yellow and two red in 24 games.

Juventus does not let go of Zaniolo: new contacts with Roma

Too many, but not enough to cool Juventus’ approval. According to what was reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, in fact, the Juventus club continues to be vigilant about Zaniolo’s situation, to the point of having resumed talks with Roma in view of the next summer transfer market.

Friedkin’s intention is to build a competitive squad for next season, but fail to qualify for the Champions League it could weigh on the choices of the club and the player, also in light of that contract expiring June 2024 not yet renewed. Roma blocked any talk about it until the end of the season. But before that deadline, Juve is ready to make up for it …

OMNISPORT