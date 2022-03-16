And “Nene” Obando? Motagua announces that it is looking for a high-profile technician

Motagua Football Club is in search of a high-profile coach to return to prominence after the successful stage of the Argentine Diego Vazquez.

The Blues currently have Cesar “Nene” Obando but in the blue box they have recognized that they hope to have a renowned technical director.

Xavier Atala, one of the top managers of the club and a member of the Selection Commission, spoke on Tuesday about the future of Motagua and revealed that they have the resumes of several coaches on their desks.

Nene Obando has been given an internship and they are looking for a coach, but they are still looking and Amado Guevara is even mentioned.

We are giving the ‘chance’ to Obando, he has three games with one win and two losses; We are analyzing bringing another person for the next championship, but we want to leave Nene in the team, that is what we are talking about and for now we are looking to turn this around because we have had two losses in a row and it was something that we had not seen for days in Motagua.

People get emotional when they listen to Amado Guevara

Amado has a residency issue and cannot leave (the US). He is getting his American nationality and he must be here for a while to be able to leave, I don’t know when it will expire, but when he tells us, we would have to see why it is a possibility.

Is it the great limitation so that it does not come?

He must remain in the United States and that is what we had talked about or had been told about him.

Looking for a high-profile technician?

If we don’t stay with the current coach, it’s because the idea is to bring in someone with a high profile.. We have spoken (in the directive) that we must follow (the path) of what we have been reaping. Diego (Vázquez) took his time, he did a good job, he kept us fighting for the first places and we must continue in the same way because we are used to fighting for the championships. You have to find the right people to achieve your goals.