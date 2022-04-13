and now Benzema is used to hit Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers of the Merengues

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema arrived at Real Madrid at the same time, in the summer of 2009. But the Portuguese was already a superstar, following his explosion at Real Madrid, while the Frenchman was a promise. José Mourinho had also not failed to advise him to imitate his two-year elder and become more of a killer in front of goal. In fact, throughout their period of cohabitation, until 2018, Benzema was considered a complement to Ronaldo, not his equal. But for Antonio Cassano, it’s a mistake. The former Italian striker believes that the real star in history was KB9…

“In football, it’s not just titles and goals that count. Zidane has scored few goals but he is one of the great players in history. Riquelme too. You need goals and titles but those are not the most important things Cristiano Ronaldo must pray in the morning and say: “Thank you Benzema for playing with me” Ronaldo scores and he will always score but he is a different player Benzema is a centre-forward but he’s also a Zidane, he’s a 9, he’s a 10 and a 9 and a half.” Benzema better than Ronaldo? Let’s say rather that they do not have the same game, so that the comparison is not necessary…

