Entertainment

and now Benzema is used to hit Cristiano Ronaldo!

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers of the Merengues

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema arrived at Real Madrid at the same time, in the summer of 2009. But the Portuguese was already a superstar, following his explosion at Real Madrid, while the Frenchman was a promise. José Mourinho had also not failed to advise him to imitate his two-year elder and become more of a killer in front of goal. In fact, throughout their period of cohabitation, until 2018, Benzema was considered a complement to Ronaldo, not his equal. But for Antonio Cassano, it’s a mistake. The former Italian striker believes that the real star in history was KB9…

“In football, it’s not just titles and goals that count. Zidane has scored few goals but he is one of the great players in history. Riquelme too. You need goals and titles but those are not the most important things Cristiano Ronaldo must pray in the morning and say: “Thank you Benzema for playing with me” Ronaldo scores and he will always score but he is a different player Benzema is a centre-forward but he’s also a Zidane, he’s a 9, he’s a 10 and a 9 and a half.” Benzema better than Ronaldo? Let’s say rather that they do not have the same game, so that the comparison is not necessary…

to summarize

After being presented as Cristiano Ronaldo’s ideal partner during their joint spell at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is now seen as the better of the two by former Italian glory Antonio Cassano.

Raphael Nouet

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Björk stars in new trailer for The Northman

4 mins ago

This is the single apartment that Amanda Seyfried has put up for sale in Manhattan

16 mins ago

The most anticipated movies of 2022

28 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts in the best way to teasing about his son’s outfit

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button