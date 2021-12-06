And now even Google “censors” Christmas

Did you know that the seasonal holidays began on December 3rd? Neither do we. Yet according to Google, yes. And judging by the colored balls that animate the search engine’s Doodle, we should also be happy. This time the Mountain View company has given its best: it could be said that it has made an upgrade by coining a new name in order not to pronounce or not to write the very dangerous word “Christmas”. In short, here we go again: there is never an end to politically correct. If you meet someone these days, then wish them «Happy seasonal holidays 2021». And if he takes you for a fool or asks you for explanations, just tell him that it is a question of inclusiveness, of respect for other religions and that Uncle Google said it.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that the web giant has taken the path of obscuring the birth of Christ. Since it was born, Google does not appear to have ever dedicated a Doodle to Christmas (it has created over 4 thousand). Or rather: maybe he did it but almost secretly without ever writing the damned word. Just think, to give just one example, that on 25 December 2017 he chose the simple wish of «Happy Holidays». At the time we were still at the aseptic formula and had not reached today’s levels with a sentence that looks more like a hieroglyph, one of the worst bureaucratic formulas or an abstruse text of a poorly written instruction manual. On the other hand, as we know, the multinational has always practiced a prevailing secularism, favoring what is now defined as cancel culture in the name of a semblance of inclusiveness and ecumenical respect. A decoy that risks hiding a flattening, to say the least, of all identities with the boomerang effect of excluding them all. But never let some non-Christian who surf the net get upset.

And this year, under the heading “Seasonal Holidays”, Google shouldn’t be in that danger. If anything, it could happen that those who read this strange phrase think that they have inserted some new red number in the calendar or that the holiday of tourism workers or agricultural workers, the so-called seasonal workers, is celebrated.

The Doodle comes a few days after the controversy, told exclusively by the Journal, on the guidelines of the European Commission for an “inclusive communication” to be given to its members. Guidelines that included, among other things, not to use the word “Christmas” and the “Christian names of Mary and Joseph”. Fortunately, after the crawl space arose, Brussels reversed and offered an apology. Google, on the other hand, we bet it will go straight on its way. Yet, the suspicion that the Mountain View giant was inspired by the EU is present just as it could also be that it wanted to favor the US line where for some time the expression Season’s Greetings has made its way instead of Merry Christmas, which for Americans means “Greetings of the Season”, a neutral formula that makes your skin crawl. With many greetings to Christmas. Indeed, sorry, the “seasonal holidays”.